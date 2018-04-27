CNN Digital Extends #1 Streak Across Metrics

TOPS ALL COMPETITORS IN REACH: MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS, MOBILE VISITORS, VIDEO STARTS, MILLENNIAL SHARE & SOCIAL

CNN POLITICS: #1 FOR THREE STRAIGHT YEARS

BEST MONTH ON RECORD IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO

CNN Digital remained the nation’s #1 digital news source in March 2018, reaching a wider audience than any competitor across measurements including multiplatform visitors, mobile visitors, video starts, millennial audience and social reach. March also saw a record high number of multiplatform digital video starts, and marked the three year point for CNN Politics at #1.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

With its 22nd straight month on top, CNN Digital again reached more people than any other news source in March 2018. CNN outranked its closest competitor, The Washington Post, by 31 million unique visitors across platforms.

CNN: 121 Million Unique Visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 90 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 88 million unique visitors

Yahoo News – 87 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 85 million unique visitors

HuffPost – 68 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, March 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN VIDEO STARTS

CNN saw a record-high 513 million multiplatofrm video starts in March 2018, continuing its streak on top with the 34th straight month as the #1 producer of news video, CNN topped all competitors in digital video – nearly triple the starts of third place Fox News.

CNN: 513 Million Multiplatform Video Starts

Yahoo News – 175 million starts

FoxNews.com – 160 million starts

MSN News – 140 million starts

Dailymail.co.uk – 103 million starts

MSNBC – 81 million starts

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Video Media Metrix, March 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

With 95 million mobile unique visitors, CNN’s mobile reach surpassed every other news provider in March, including 22 million more mobile users than second-place Washington Post and nearly 25 million more than third-place New York Times.

CNN: 95 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 74 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 70 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 67 million unique visitors

HuffingtonPost.com – 58 million unique visitors

Yahoo News – 55 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Mobile Metrix, March 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MILLENNIAL USERS

CNN closed the first quarter of 2018 with more millennial users than any other news source. CNN outpaced all competitors with 33 million multiplatform visitors between the ages of 18-34.

CNN: 33 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors

BuzzFeed – 32.8 million millennial unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 28.3 millennial unique visitors

HuffPost – 24.8 million millennial unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 24 million millennial unique visitors

USAToday.com – 16.2 million millennial unique visitors

Source: comScore Multiplatform Media Metrix, March 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category; Persons: 18-34.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

March of 2018 marked the three-year point for CNN Politics as the #1 destination for political news. Since the first person declared their candidacy for the 2016 ticket in March of 2015, the CNN Politics team has outpaced competitors in breaking news and analysis. With 41 million multiplatform unique visitors in March – a 25% growth vs. the prior year – 33 million mobile unique visitors, 309 mm multiplatform views and 97 mm multiplatform video starts, they extended their streak once again.

CNN Politics: 41 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

Politico.com – 26 million unique visitors

TheHill.com – 24 million unique visitors

HuffPost Politics – 16 million unique visitors

Fox News Politics – 15 million unique visitors

MSNBC TV – 13 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, March 2018; Based on News/Information – Politics Category. CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in video and multiplatform views since March of 2015.

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA

CNN again ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1 news brand on Facebook with 47 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 95 million followers across CNN’s main accounts @CNNBRK alone had over 13m more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 41.8m followers)

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 4.6 million followers

Sources: Shareablee, March 2018. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News, BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only.