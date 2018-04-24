CNN Wins Peabody Award for Coverage of Fall of ISIS in Iraq and Syria

CNN’s coverage of the fall of ISIS in Iraq and Syria has won a Peabody Award in the News category, it was announced today by the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors.

Combining dramatic reports from multiple CNN correspondents across key datelines with exclusive drone footage and other types of technology to enhance storytelling, CNN’s coverage demonstrated a “continued investment and dedication to the story…as global conflicts simmer,” according to the Peabody jurors.

Full comments from the jurors: “CNN’s war reporters revealed many sides of the fall of ISIS, and the devastation left in its wake. In addition to courageous correspondents, this notable set of dramatic reports provided fresh angles and the creative use of technology, including stunning drone footage that captured the size and scope of ruined neighborhoods. The network’s continued investment and dedication to the story is especially significant as global conflicts simmer.”

The awards will be presented at a ceremony on Saturday, May 19 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

