Longines partners with CNN for Commonwealth Games campaign

Longines is collaborating with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) for a multi-platform campaign to raise awareness of the Swiss watch brand being the official timekeeper of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. This is the latest campaign in a longstanding partnership that raises awareness of Longines amongst CNN’s global audience which includes sports enthusiasts.

In the run up to the event the ‘Longines Commonwealth Countdown’ has been broadcast during CNN World Sport. A series of 60 second interviews, with a product placed Longines timekeeping clock, featured athletes from a range of countries who each represent key disciplines of the Commonwealth Games.

Throughout the duration of the Commonwealth Games, a Longines sponsored ‘Commonwealth Update’ will regularly feature in CNN World Sport on CNN International along with a ‘Longines Record Breaker’ report which will highlight the athletes achieving particular records – world record, Commonwealth record, national record or personal best – during the Commonwealth Games.

On CNN Digital a special Commonwealth Games page, exclusively sponsored by Longines, features extensive coverage, updates and interviews with athletes throughout the event. This Longines campaign is extended through prominent ad placements across CNN Style and CNN Travel, using CNN AIM (Audience Insight Measurement) to reach luxury consumers, sports fans and Commonwealth Games supporters around the world.

The Commonwealth Games campaign builds on the long relationship between Longines and CNN, including the multi-year sponsorship of leading horse racing show Winning Post and ski show Alpine Edge on CNN International and CNN Digital.

Petra Malenicka, Senior Vice President, Advertising Sales, Western Europe and the Americas, CNN International Commercial said, “We are delighted to extend our long term strategic partnership with Longines to the Commonwealth Games. The multiplatform campaign delivers an excellent opportunity for Longines to amplify its association with the Commonwealth Games amongst our influential global audience and to convey the Longines brand values through an innovative and impactful campaign.”

Mr Juan-Carlos Capelli, Vice President and Head of International Marketing, said: “As the Official Partner and Timekeeper of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Longines is proud to join forces with one of the world’s most prestigious broadcasters to promote this important major multi-sports event in the Commonwealths’ nations and territories, and beyond. CNN, as per Longines, attaches great importance to reaching the highest standards in every campaign, and this new collaboration will be the perfect platform to express the brand’s values of tradition, elegance, performance, and of course precision, as timekeeping is at the heart of our communication, through programs such as the “Longines Commonwealth Countdown” or the “Longines Record Breaker” report.”

