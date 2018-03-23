Special Presentation of ‘The Most Powerful Man in the World’ airs Sunday at 10:00am Eastern / 7:00am Pacific

As Vladimir Putin begins his fourth term as president of Russia, Fareed Zakaria hosts a special presentation of ‘THE MOST POWERFUL MAN IN THE WORLD’ for this weekend’s Fareed Zakaria GPS for CNN/U.S. (Sunday, March 25 at 10:00am EDT / 7:00am PDT) and CNN International (2:00pm GMT in North America).

Experienced Russia watchers and diplomacy experts offer insights into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biography, persona, and why he wanted to interfere in America’s 2016 Presidential Election to defeat Hillary Clinton and help elect Donald Trump. The special also explores how Russia’s internal politics continue to shape Putin’s hostile postures against his enemies, other nations, and at least two successive U.S. presidents, and four former American Secretaries of State. Interviews include:

Robert Gates , former, U.S. Secretary of Defense (George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, 2006-2011); former Director of the CIA (George H. W. Bush Administration, 1991-1993);

Henry Kissinger, PhD , former U.S. Secretary of State (Nixon & Ford Administrations, 1973-1977); chairman, Kissinger Associates;

Masha Gessen , journalist; author, The Man Without A Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin (2013);

David Remnick , editor, The New Yorker; author, Lenin's Tomb: The Last Days of the Soviet Empire (1994); and,

, editor, The New Yorker; author, (1994); and, Julia Ioffe, contributing writer, The Atlantic

Anchor: Fareed Zakaria

This special broadcast of ‘THE MOST POWERFUL MAN IN THE WORLD’ will also be available live for subscribers via CNNgo (www.CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV, and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The program will also be available on demand via cable and satellite systems beginning Monday, March 26, 2018.

