Ratings for Anderson Cooper’s Exclusive Interview with Karen McDougal

Last night, Anderson Cooper spoke exclusively with Karen McDougal about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

The interview aired from 8:15-9:30 pm:

Adults 25-54 Total Viewers

CNN 668k 2.382 million

MSNBC 490k 2.356 million

Fox News 585k 2.838 million

(During this same time period, the prior 4 weeks averaged 379k among adults 25-54 and 1.137 million total viewers)

The 8:00 pm hour:

AC 360 608k 2.214 million

All In with Chris Hayes 397k 1.951 million

Tucker 572k 2.693 million

(During the 8pm hour, the prior four weeks averaged 384k among adults 25-54 and 1.174 million total viewers)

The 9:00 pm hour:

AC 360 683k 2.295 million

The Rachel Maddow Show 628k 2.981 million

Hannity 591k 2.919 million

(During the 9pm hour, the prior four weeks averaged 378k among adults 25-54 and 1.078 million total viewers)