March 23rd, 2018

Ratings for Anderson Cooper’s Exclusive Interview with Karen McDougal

Last night, Anderson Cooper spoke exclusively with Karen McDougal about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

The interview aired from 8:15-9:30 pm:

Adults 25-54                                       Total Viewers

CNN                                                   668k                                                  2.382 million

MSNBC                                                 490k                                                        2.356 million

Fox News                                              585k                                                        2.838 million

(During this same time period, the prior 4 weeks averaged 379k among adults 25-54 and 1.137 million total viewers)

The 8:00 pm hour:

AC 360                                                   608k                                                    2.214 million

All In with Chris Hayes                          397k                                                           1.951 million

Tucker                                                         572k                                                          2.693 million

(During the 8pm hour, the prior four weeks averaged 384k among adults 25-54 and 1.174 million total viewers)

The 9:00 pm hour:

AC 360                                                  683k                                                    2.295 million

The Rachel Maddow Show                   628k                                                         2.981 million

Hannity                                                     591k                                                          2.919 million

 

(During the 9pm hour, the prior four weeks averaged 378k among adults 25-54 and 1.078 million total viewers)

