Ratings for Anderson Cooper’s Exclusive Interview with Karen McDougal
Last night, Anderson Cooper spoke exclusively with Karen McDougal about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.
The interview aired from 8:15-9:30 pm:
Adults 25-54 Total Viewers
CNN 668k 2.382 million
MSNBC 490k 2.356 million
Fox News 585k 2.838 million
(During this same time period, the prior 4 weeks averaged 379k among adults 25-54 and 1.137 million total viewers)
The 8:00 pm hour:
AC 360 608k 2.214 million
All In with Chris Hayes 397k 1.951 million
Tucker 572k 2.693 million
(During the 8pm hour, the prior four weeks averaged 384k among adults 25-54 and 1.174 million total viewers)
The 9:00 pm hour:
AC 360 683k 2.295 million
The Rachel Maddow Show 628k 2.981 million
Hannity 591k 2.919 million
(During the 9pm hour, the prior four weeks averaged 378k among adults 25-54 and 1.078 million total viewers)