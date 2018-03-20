CNN Retains Longtime Lead Over All Digital News Outlets

Network Tops All Competitors in Reach: Multiplatform Visitors, Mobile Visitors, Video Starts, Millennial Audience and Social

February 2018 Marks 36th Month at #1 for CNN Politics

CNN Digital continued its streak as the nation’s number one source for news and information in February 2018, reaching a wider audience than any competitor across measurements including multiplatform visitors, mobile visitors, video starts, millennial audience and social reach.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

Up 12% YOY, CNN Digital again reached more people than any other news source. In its 21st straight month on top, CNN outranked its closest competitor, The New York Times, by 35 million unique visitors across platforms. With 122 million unique visitors, CNN dwarfed FoxNews.com’s audience of 86.7 million.

CNN: 122 Million Unique Visitors

The New York Times Brand – 87.3 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 86.7 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 84 million unique visitors

Yahoo News – 82 million unique visitors

USAToday.com – 67 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, February 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN VIDEO STARTS

Marking its 33rd straight month as the #1 producer of news video, CNN topped all competitors in digital video starts and earned nearly triple the starts of second place Fox News.

CNN: 340 Million Desktop Video Starts

FoxNews.com – 134 million starts

Yahoo News – 123 million starts

MSN News – 113 million starts

Dailymail.co.uk – 78 million starts

CBSNews.com – 49 million starts

Source: comScore Video Media Metrix, February 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. **Numbers above reflect desktop video starts. Multiplatform (desktop + mobile) video starts will be released by ComScore at a later date.**

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

CNN’s mobile reach surpassed that every other news provider. CNN (100 million) reached 30 million more mobile users than New York Times and nearly 33 million more than WashingtonPost.com.

CNN: 100 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

The New York Times Brand – 70 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 67.1 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 67.0 million unique visitors

HuffingtonPost.com – 56 million unique visitors

BuzzFeed.com – 54 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Mobile Metrix, February 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MILLENNIAL USERS

In February, more millennial users turned to CNN for their news than any other source. CNN outpaced both portals and sites alike to outpace both Yahoo-HuffPost and USA Today.

CNN Network: 44 Million Millennial Unique Visitors (multiplatform)

Yahoo-HuffPost News Network – 43.9 million millennial unique visitors

USA Today Network – 40 million millennial unique visitors

The Weather Company – 39 million millennial unique visitors

NBC News Digital – 33 million millennial unique visitors

BuzzFeed.com – 32 million millennial unique visitors

Source: comScore Multiplatform Media Metrix, February 2018. Based on News/Information Category; Persons: 18-34.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

CNN Politics dominated all competitors in audience reach for the 36th month in a row with 40 million multiplatform unique visitors, 31 million mobile unique visitors, 277 mm multiplatform views and 89 mm desktop video starts.

CNN Politics: 40 Million Unique Multiplatform Visitors

Politico.com – 26 million unique visitors

TheHill.com – 25 million unique visitors

Fox News Politics – 17 million unique visitors

HuffPost Politics – 15 million unique visitors

MSNBC TV – 9.4 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, February 2018; Based on News/Information – Politics Category.

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA

CNN again ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1 news brand on Facebook with 46.7 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 93.5million followers across CNN’s main accounts @CNNBRK alone had over 13m more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 41.1m followers)

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 4.3 million followers

Sources: Shareablee, February 2018. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News, BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only.