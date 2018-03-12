CNN Original Series and Van Jones Rank #1 Last Night

CNN Original Series American Dynasties: The Kennedys Premieres at #1 in Cable News

Among Total Viewers, 25-54 and 18-34

CNN Original Series Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History and

The Van Jones Show are Most-Watched among Adults 25-54 and 18-34 Last Night

Last night’s premiere of the new CNN Original Series American Dynasties: The Kennedys (9pm) ranked #1 in cable news in total viewers, adults 25-54 and 18-34; while the debut episode of the new series Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History (10pm) ranked #1 among adults 25-54 and 18-34 according to Nielsen Fast National data. The Van Jones Show (8pm) was also the most-watched cable news program among adults 25-54 and 18-34.

The debut episode of American Dynasties: The Kennedys (The Power of Wealth) was #1 with 1.715 million total viewers, +62% more than Fox News’ 1.061 million and +275% more than MSNBC’s 457k. This was the second-highest total viewer delivery on record for any CNN Original Series season premiere. Among adults 25-54, CNN outperformed the combined delivery of Fox News and MSNBC with 395k to Fox News’ 164k and MSNBC’s 106k. In 18-34, CNN averaged 103k, Fox News had 21k and MSNBC averaged 15k.

At 10pm, the premiere of Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History (The Rise of the Pope) was top-rated among adults 25-54 averaging 350k, +35% more than Fox News’ 260k and +204% more than MSNBC’s 115k. Among viewers 18-34, CNN attracted 77k, MSNBC followed with 28k and Fox News fell behind with 22k. In total viewers, CNN topped MSNBC by +148% (1.304 million vs. MSNBC’s 525k); Fox News averaged 1.368 million.

The Van Jones Show, with special guests Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, ranked #1 in cable news on Sunday among adults 25-54 with 313k, a +38% advantage over Fox News’ 226k and +128% more than MSNBC’s 137k. Among adults 18-34, the Jones-led program averaged 49k, Fox News followed with 29k and MSNBC registered 14k. In total viewers, CNN easily topped MSNBC (1.062m vs. MSNBC’s 768k); Fox News had 1.387 million.

The next episodes of The Kennedys and Pope docuseries will air on Sunday, March 18 at 9 and 10pm ET/PT respectively on CNN.

American Dynasties: The Kennedys, from Raw, is a six-part CNN Original Series that takes viewers behind the public image of America’s ‘First Family,’ revealing how personal relationships within the Kennedy dynasty helped shape national and global events from the Cuban Missile Crisis to the struggle for civil rights legislation. The docuseries spans the lives of Joseph and Rose Kennedy and their children, uncovering how and why this one family so significantly impacted 20th century America. The premiere episode, “The Power of Wealth,” explores patriarch Joseph “Joe” Kennedy’s desire to become President, and how his political ambition passes first to his son Joe Jr. and then to reluctant second son, John F. Kennedy. Martin Sheen, Louise Norman, Amy Entelis and Lizzie Fox serve as executive producers.

Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History, from Glass Entertainment Group and Rearrange TV, is a six-part CNN Original Series that goes inside the Vatican to reveal the true power held by popes throughout the ages. The docuseries explores how 12 apostles became 1.2 billion Catholics today, linking recent news events surrounding the Vatican with their unexpected origins. The premiere episode, “The Rise of the Pope,” examines the origins of the papacy and how Catholicism, against all odds, spread throughout Europe. Jon Hirsch, Nancy Glass, Randy Counsman, Amy Entelis and Lizzie Fox serve as executive producers.

The Van Jones Show, Jones explores the forces that elected President Donald Trump, the anti-Trump “resistance” movement and the future of both major parties. The show, airing twice monthly, aims to speak directly to voters across the country by exploring the raw, emotional policy debates and culture wars taking place in America.

About CNN Original Series

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lizzie Fox, vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series.

