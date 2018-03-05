HLN Launches “Unmasking A Killer” The Podcast To Feed Your True Crime Cravings

Weekly Podcast Obsessed with Finding the Golden State Killer

Based on the HLN Television Series “Unmasking A Killer”

Podcast trailer: https://apple.co/2oSMjFx

NEW YORK (March 5, 2018) – HLN today announced the launch of Unmasking A Killer the podcast starting Sunday, March 18, a weekly true crime podcast obsessed with cracking the forty-year mystery of California’s most prolific serial murderer – the Golden State Killer. Based on the HLN television series Unmasking A Killer, executive produced by Joke Productions, the podcast examines the newest theories and FBI evidence with exclusive guests tied to the crimes – bringing listeners one step closer to finding one of the nation’s most dangerous predators.

Unmasking A Killer the podcast is hosted by Joke Fincioen and Biagio Messina of Joke Productions and features never-before-heard analysis from Detective Sgt. Ken Clarke of Sacramento Sheriff’s Department plus bonus content that didn’t make it into the television series and in-depth commentary by Paul Holes, Contra Costa DA investigator, Carol Daly, retired Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department investigator, Jane Carson, a Golden State Killer victim, who appear in HLN’s on-screen program.

The HLN television series Unmasking A Killer premieres Sunday, March 18 at 9pm ET/PT and is executive produced by Joke Productions. The five-part docuseries profiles the terrifying real-life story of the Golden State Killer – a man responsible for a staggering 51 attacks and 12 murders in California. Investigators have searched for the sadistic criminal for forty years and with recent evidence suggesting he may still be alive, in 2016 the FBI Sacramento announced a national campaign and $50,000 reward to identify the perpetrator.

Weekly episodes of the podcast will become available at midnight the day of HLN’s linear premieres on CNN.com/podcast, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio and iHeartRadio. The first episode debuts Sunday, March 18.

About HLN Original Series

Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, CNN Worldwide, oversees CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series. Nancy Duffy, vice president of program development for CNN, supervises production of internally-produced HLN Original Series, and Lizzie Fox, vice president of current programming, CNN Original Series, supervises production of commissioned HLN Original Series.

About HLN

HLN features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led, personality driven hosts by day. The network presents a combination of live and unscripted programming dedicated to true crime, mysteries and investigations by night. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching more than 100 million households in the U.S. CNN Worldwide, a division of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., a Time Warner Company, is the most trusted source for news and information.

About Joke Productions

Co-founded by wife-and-husband team Joke Fincioen and Biagio Messina, Joke Productions is celebrating 10 years in unscripted programming. Past credits include Caged (MTV), Don’t Trust Andrew Mayne (A&E), Three Days to Live (Oxygen), Scream Queens (VH1), and True Life Presents: Secrets, Lies, and Sex (MTV). Their award-winning documentary Dying to do Letterman played theatrically in the U.S. and is currently distributed by Oscilloscope.