CNN International Programming Highlights – March

This month’s programming highlights on CNN International, including #MyFreedomDay and shows such as Talk Asia and The Circuit:

#MyFreedomDay

Wednesday 14th March: Content will appear across CNN TV and Digital

Following the tremendous success of last year’s #MyFreedomDay call to action, CNN is once again encouraging young people around the globe to raise their voices on March 14 to generate awareness of modern-day slavery.

From panel debates to film screenings and marches, students from hundreds of schools – spread across six continents and representing more than 100 countries – came together on March 14, 2017 to form a global community and take on one of the world’s most pressing problems, generating social engagement that reached 160 million Facebook timelines around the world.

Driving #MyFreedomDay is a simple question: ‘What does freedom mean to you?’ CNN is asking young people to share their responses via text, photo or video across social media using the #MyFreedomDay hashtag.

CNN and the CNN Freedom Project, the network’s award-winning initiative focused on reporting stories of modern-day slavery, will show the world what these students, schools and communities are doing to fight slavery with live coverage across CNN’s television and social platforms on March 14 as well as through a digital homepage takeover at CNN.com/myfreedom.

40 million people are living in modern slavery, denied their freedom. We want to know what freedom means to you. Tell us using #MyFreedomDay: https://t.co/YyQhpqAWM5 pic.twitter.com/JXdlTeOZB1 — CNN Freedom Project (@CNNFreedom) February 28, 2018

Living Golf

Thursday 8th March at 1030 GMT and 1730 GMT

Saturday 10th March at 0730 GMT and 2230 GMT

Sunday 11th March at 1730 GMT

Saturday 17th March at 1730 GMT

Sunday 18th March at 0730 GMT and 2230 GMT

This month, Living Golf travels to Delhi, India, to profile the golfing landscape in the world’s second most populous country. Despite over 1.3 billion inhabitants, India has produced relatively few professional golfers who have made it onto the European or PGA Tours. The programme meets two of the players to do so, Anirban Lahiri and SSP Chawrasia, to look at their respective journeys from childhoods in India to the pro ranks.

Shane O’Donoghue looks at the battle for exposure that golf faces with the country’s most popular sport, cricket. He explores the histories of both sports in India and plays a round at the exclusive Delhi Golf Club with cricketing legend and keen golfer, Kapil Dev, to compare the similarities and differences of both sports.

O’Donoghue also spends time with Pawan Munjal, CEO of the Hero Motorcorp, one of India’s most powerful companies and one of golf’s biggest sponsors. At the DLF Golf and Country Club in nearby Gurgaon, Living Golf finds out from Munjal what he and others are doing to increase the popularity of the game and what the future holds for golf in India.

Mainsail

Thursday 15th March at 1030 GMT and 1730 GMT

Saturday 17th March at 0730 GMT and 2230 GMT

Sunday 18th March at 1730 GMT

Saturday 7th April at 1730 GMT

Sunday 8th April at 0730 GMT and 2230 GMT

On this month’s episode of Mainsail, CNN catches up with the America’s Cup holders, Emirates Team New Zealand. The programme heads to Auckland to take a look inside the team that turned a famous defeat into a remarkable victory and to ask what’s next for the oldest trophy in world sport.

The Circuit

Saturday 17th March at 0830 GMT, 1330 GMT and 2100 GMT

Sunday 18th March at 1100 GMT

Monday 19th March at 0230 GMT and 0930 GMT

This month, The Circuit provides a season preview hosted behind the scenes of testing at the Catalunya circuit ahead of the curtain-raiser in Melbourne.

Host Amanda Davies speaks to the Mercedes boss Toto Wolff as the Silver Arrows target a record-equalling five consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ world titles this season. Last season’s runners-up Ferrari reveal plans to topple Mercedes, Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo takes The Circuit inside the simulator as he prepares for his home race down under.

The programme also explores the history of grid girls as ‘grid kids’ take centre stage this year.

Talk Asia

Wednesday 7th March at 1030 GMT and 1730 GMT

Saturday 10th March at 0630 GMT and 1930 GMT

Sunday 11th March at 1230 GMT

Saturday 17th March at 1230 GMT

Sunday 18th March at 0630 GMT and 1930 GMT

Hidetoshi Nakata is one of Japan’s most recognizable stars. A veteran of three World Cups, he retired from football in 2006, when he was just 29. Now, more than decade after his final professional match, Nakata is once again representing Japan, this time as an ambassador for the country’s traditions and master craftsmanship.

Nakata takes CNN’s Will Ripley on a journey to explore the refined world of sake, a Japanese alcohol made from rice. In snowy Yamagata Prefecture, Talk Asia visits the famed Takagi Brewery, an institution with a history dating back to 1615. In Tokyo, the programme meets some of Japan’s most renowned chefs, who explain why sake embodies the true Japanese flavour to be shared with the world.

Inside the Middle East

Saturday 10th March at 1230 GMT

Sunday 11th March at 0630 GMT and 1930 GMT

Wednesday 14th March at 1030 GMT and 1730 GMT

Saturday 17th March at 0630 GMT and 1930 GMT

Sunday 18th March at 1230 GMT

In a career spanning four decades, Zaha Hadid’s pioneering vision redefined architecture and design for the 21st Century. Capturing imaginations across the globe, especially in the Middle East her iconic designs are part of the region’s skylines.

Two years since her death, Inside the Middle East looks at how Hadid’s style is still influencing Middle Eastern architecture and inspiring new generations of young architects.