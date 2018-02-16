CNN Remains the Nation’s #1 Digital News Source in 2018

Tops All Competitors in Multiplatform Visitors, Mobile Visitors, Video Starts, and Social

CNN Politics #1 for 35 Straight Months

For January 2018, CNN Digital continued its winning streak, registering more multiplatform visitors, mobile visitors, video starts and a greater social reach than any other news outlet for the month. For Internet nostalgia enthusiasts, CNN also beat Fox News in page views. Reports to the contrary are bananas.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

With 122 million unique multiplatform visitors in January, CNN Digital reached more people than any other news source – making it #1 for 20 straight months. CNN beat its closest competitor, Yahoo News, by 24 million unique visitors and Fox News by more than 30 million unique visitors across platforms.

CNN: 122 Million Unique Visitors

Yahoo News – 98 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 92 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 91 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 89 million unique visitors

BuzzFeed.com – 67 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, January 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN VIDEO STARTS

As the leader in news video for 32 straight months, CNN again topped all competitors in digital video starts, and had nearly triple the number of video starts of second place Fox News.

CNN: 335 Million Desktop Video Starts

FoxNews.com – 129 million starts

Yahoo News – 128 million starts

MSN News – 115 million starts

Dailymail.co.uk – 89 million starts

CBSNews.com – 53 million starts

Source: comScore Multiplatform Video Media Metrix, January 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

**Numbers above reflect desktop video starts. Multiplatform (desktop + mobile) video starts will be released by ComScore at a later date.**

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

Recording an impressive 97 million mobile unique visitors in January 2018, CNN once again outranked every competitor, +37% ahead of the nearest competitor, The New York Times (71 mm) and +43% higher than fourth place Fox News (68 million).

CNN: 97 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

The New York Times Brand – 71 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 70 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 68 million unique visitors

BuzzFeed.com – 58 million unique visitors

Yahoo News – 57 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Mobile Metrix, January 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

Marking its 35th month on top, CNN Politics outpaced all political news competitors with 39 million multiplatform unique visitors, 319 mm multiplatform views and 101 mm desktop video starts. Recording 11 million more uniques than the nearest competitor, The Hill, CNN Politics saw more than double the number of unique visitors to Fox News Politics.

CNN Politics: 39 million unique visitors

TheHill.com – 28 million unique visitors

Politico.com – 26 million unique visitors

Fox News Politics – 19 million unique visitors

HuffPost Politics – 13 million unique visitors

MSNBC TV – 9.5 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, January 2018; Based on News/Information – Politics Category.

CNN BEATS FOX NEWS IN MULTIPLATFORM VIEWS LIKE IT’S 2012

Despite sponsored claims to the contrary, CNN beat Fox News by 254 million views in the month of January. Yahoo News beat everyone (3.19B).

CNN: 1.7 billion views

FoxNews.com – 1.4 billion views

The New York Times Brand – 1.3 billion views

MSN News – 1.0 billion views

WashingtonPost.com – 814 million views

BuzzFeed.com – 537 million views

Source: comScore Multiplatform Media Metrix, January 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA

CNN again ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1 news brand on Facebook with 46.6 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 93.2 million followers across CNN’s main accounts @CNNBRK alone had over 13m more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 41.0m followers)

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 4.2 million followers

Sources: Shareablee, January 2018. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News, BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only.