CNN Special Reports: Broken Bones, Shattered Lives
Duncan was convicted and sentenced to 70 years in prison after he and his wife took their infant son Kody to the emergency room. The doctor found the 13 broken bones and a skull fracture in his X-rays, but no bruising. He called the police. Duncan, then 29 years old, was arrested after Kody’s great grandmother told police she saw him shake the baby. She later recanted her statement, and no other witnesses testified that they saw Duncan abuse his son.
Casarez spoke to Duncan and several of his family members, including Kody, the baby at the heart of this case, now in his 20’s. Kody hasn’t seen his father because in the eyes of the law, he’s considered the victim of Duncan’s crime. “I wish I could talk to him in person,” he said. “I just wish I could see my dad.”
Broken Bones, Shattered Lives will also stream live for subscribers on Saturday, Feb. 17th
