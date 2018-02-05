CNN Rallies Students to Join #MyFreedomDay Campaign to Fight Modern-Day Slavery

Following the tremendous success of last year’s #MyFreedomDay call to action, CNN is once again encouraging young people around the globe to raise their voices on March 14 to generate awareness of modern-day slavery.

From panel debates to film screenings and marches, students from hundreds of schools – spread across six continents and representing more than 100 countries – came together on March 14, 2017 to form a global community and take on one of the world’s most pressing problems, generating social engagement that reached 160 million Facebook timelines around the world.

Tony Maddox, EVP and Managing Director of CNN International said: “The Freedom Project has gathered momentum every year since its inception, making a clear and demonstrable impact on modern day slavery. Last year’s inaugural #MyFreedomDay took it a step further, harnessing the determination of young people around the world to put an end to slavery once and for all. But as CNN’s reporting on slave auctions in Libya in recent months showed, we still have much to do. This year’s #MyFreedomDay will help maintain that momentum, and push this issue to the top of the agenda.”

Driving #MyFreedomDay is a simple question: ‘What does freedom mean to you?’ CNN is asking young people to share their responses via text, photo or video across social media using the #MyFreedomDay hashtag.

CNN and the CNN Freedom Project, the network’s award-winning initiative focused on reporting stories of modern-day slavery, will show the world what these students, schools and communities are doing to fight slavery with live coverage across CNN’s television and social platforms on March 14 as well as through a digital homepage takeover at CNN.com/myfreedom.

About The CNN Freedom Project

The CNN Freedom Project produces original reports, articles and documentaries on human trafficking in all of its forms – from debt bondage in India to sex trafficking rings in Southern California and African slaves in the Sinai desert. Since its launch in 2011, the multi-award winning CNN Freedom Project is among the most successful and highly visible programming initiatives on CNN International. It has generated more than 500 investigative stories of modern-day slavery from across five continents. Various NGOs report that these CNN Freedom Project stories have contributed to changing laws and corporate policies, led to more than 1,000 survivors receiving assistance and sparked more than $24 million in donations to anti-trafficking organizations.

