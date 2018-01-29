CNN to Live Stream President Trump’s First State of the Union Address

CNN’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address will be streamed live in its entirety to CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android.

The State of the Union address can also be viewed on CNNgo, which is available at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, plus the CNNgo app for AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku TV devices, no login required.

And if you miss it, you can watch and listen to the speech in its entirety on CNN or your Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices — just ask CNN for the full State of the Union speech.