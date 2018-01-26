CNN appoints EMEA Content Sales lead to work with broadcast and digital partners

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) has appointed Roland Nikolaou as Senior Director, Content Sales and Licensing, EMEA, with a remit to grow content partnerships with traditional broadcasters, digital publishers and platforms.

Nikolaou will also deepen the relationships that CNN has with its existing affiliates across the region through initiatives such as CNN Consult, a bespoke offering of training and consultancy services that draws on CNN’s decades of news and publishing experience, as well as innovation in the digital space.

In addition, Nikolaou is tasked with providing EMEA partners with greater access to award-winning news, business and lifestyle content through the CNN Newsource platform and assessing further licensing opportunities for local channels and products.

Nikolaou joins CNN from sports agency MP & Silva where, as Group Executive Director, he was responsible for driving global commercial strategies including media and brand partnerships. He has over 17 years’ experience in sales and content across EMEA and Asia. Nikolaou reports into Greg Beitchman, Vice President, Content Sales and Partnerships, CNNIC.

“This is an opportune time for Roland to be joining us as we bring new products and services such as CNN Consult to market for our wide range of content partners – from linear broadcasters to OTT platforms,” said Beitchman. “His experience and laser focus on developing multi-platform strategies that bring mutual benefit to CNN and our partners will ensure that our content and expertise has a wide impact across the international news and media landscape.”

“I’m delighted to be joining CNN at this exciting time as we look to grow our existing Content Sales partners,” said Nikolaou. “Already I can see the value that CNN brings to our EMEA partners, and I am looking forward to taking this to the next level by deepening those relationships and bringing on new partners in both emerging and developed markets.”

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is the division of Turner International responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All the commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style, CNNMoney and Great Big Story are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com