CNN Expands Audio News Briefs to Apple’s HomePod, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV via Siri

CNN now offers audio news briefs to Apple devices, including HomePod, which will be available to customers on February 9, and iPhone, iPad and Apple TV with the release of iOS and tvOS 11.2.5.

Customers can listen to CNN’s morning and evening news briefings by simply saying, “Hey Siri, play me the news from CNN.”

CNN’s programming includes a morning weekday briefing hosted by CNN’s New Day anchors, Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota, a weekday evening edition hosted by CNN anchor, Erin Burnett, with weekends hosted by CNN anchors Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul in the mornings and Fredricka Whitfield in the afternoons.