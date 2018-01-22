CNN’s ‘Tokyo POV’ Shows the City Through the Point of View of Top Insiders

A special week of coverage begins January 22, with a 30-minute special airing from January 27

A city that stretches as far as the eye can see, Tokyo is limitless with no singular identity. No matter how many times you’ve been there, you haven’t seen it all. CNN’s ‘Tokyo POV’ takes you beyond the basics and shows you the city from the point of view of some of its top insiders. From places that inspire to undiscovered destinations, welcome to a brand new Tokyo.

Highlights from the theme week and 30-minute special include:

Lily

Author of more than 20 books, Lily considers herself the “Sex and the City” of Tokyo. In ‘Tokyo POV’ she takes CNN viewers to her favorite shopping spots in Harajuku and to And People cafe where she finds peace and quiet in the city.

Danny Choo

Creator of Tokyo’s famed Smart Dolls, Danny Choo has been enamored with Japanese pop culture for decades. In ‘Tokyo POV’ he takes CNN on a ride to experience both the future at Shinjuku VR Zone and the past at Super Potato.

Shinji Nohara

Known as the Tokyo Fixer, Shinji Nohara is the top insider when it comes to food. He has taken the likes of Anthony Bourdain and Momofuku’s David Chang to the hidden eateries of Tokyo. In ‘Tokyo POV’ he takes CNN to Shima for steak, to Imai for yakitori, and to Land Bar Artisan for some of the city’s finest cocktails.

Peter Augustus Owen

As an art writer, Peter August Owen has thrown himself into the city’s creative scene. In ‘Tokyo POV’ he takes CNN to the off-the-radar 21_21 Design Sight exhibition space, the completely hidden Container gallery and for a rooftop drink at Two Rooms.

Ryotaro Aoki

Member of the band Looprider and writer, Ryotaro Aoki has been a longtime member of the Tokyo music scene. In ‘Tokyo POV’ he takes CNN to Waltz to see how cassettes are making a comeback and to Ginza Music Bar for one of the best music listening experiences in the city.

