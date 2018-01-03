New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Is CNN’s Most-Watched NYE Special Ever

Program is #1 in All of Cable

Cooper & Cohen Are Up from Last Year

New Year’s Eve Live with Don & Brooke Rank #1 in All of Cable

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen was CNN’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special ever (11:00pm-12:30am), growing from last year in total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-34. Cooper and Cohen rang in the new year as #1 in the time period in ALL of cable in total viewers and in the demos on Sunday night.

11:00pm-12:30am

CNN was #1 in cable news with 3.284 million, Fox News followed with 2.423m and MSNBC had 286k. Among 25-54, CNN had 1.296 million to Fox News’ 608k and MSNBC’s 65k. In younger viewers (18-34), CNN had 471k, Fox News had 143k and MSNBC had 9k. In the time period, CNN was also #1 in ALL of cable in total viewers and the demos.

This was CNN’s most-watched New Year’s Eve Special ever in total viewers, adults 25-54 and 18-34.

Compared to last year (11:00pm-12:30am), CNN was up +8% in total viewers (3.284m vs. 3.035m), up +1% among adults 25-54 (1.296m vs. 1.284m), and up +5% among adults 18-34 (471k vs. 449k).

8:00pm-12:30am (Full Program Block)

CNN ranked #1 in cable news during the program’s full block in total viewers with 2.228m, Fox News followed with 1.936m and MSNBC trailed with 388k. Among adults 25-54, CNN had 902k, outperforming the combined delivery of Fox News (465k) and MSNBC (74k). In younger viewers 18-34, CNN easily topped the competition with 285k, Fox News was second with 123k and MSNBC lagged with 12k.

Compared to last year’s entire program block, CNN was up +18% in total viewers (2.228m vs. 1.892m), up +18% among adults 25-54 (902k vs. 767k), and was also up +2% among adults 18-34 (285k vs. 279k).

In the time period, CNN ranked #1 in ALL of cable among total viewers, adults 25-54 and 18-34. Among ALL cable telecasts for the day, New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen ranked #1 among adults 25-54.

8:00-11:00pm (prime time block)

In prime time, CNN was the most-watched in cable news with 1.699 million total viewers, Fox News had 1.693 million and MSNBC had 440k. In adults 25-54, CNN averaged 705k, Fox News was a distant second with 393k and MSNBC had 78k. Among 18-34, CNN was top rated with 192k, Fox had 113k and MSNBC registered 14k. In prime time, CNN was also #1 in ALL of cable in adults 25-54 and #2 in total viewers.

Compared to prime time a year ago, CNN was up +29% in total viewers (1.699m vs. 1.321m) and up +39% among adults 25-54 (705k vs. 508k).

New Year’s Eve Live with Don & Brooke (12:30-1:05am)

New Year’s Eve Live with Brooke Baldwin & Don Lemon also ranked #1 in cable news, delivering 2.339 million total viewers, Fox News followed with 1.357 million and MSNBC had 251k. Among adults 25-54, CNN was also top rated with 894k, easily doubling Fox News (412k) and MSNBC lagged with 65k. In younger viewers 18-34, CNN posted 400k, doubling the combined delivery of Fox News (70k) and MSNBC (23k).

From 12:30-1:00am, CNN ranked #1 in ALL of cable among total viewers, adults 25-54 and 18-34. Among ALL cable telecasts for the day, New Year’s Eve Live with Don Lemon & Brooke Baldwin ranked #1 among both total viewers and adults 18-34, and #2 among adults 25-54.

Source: The Nielsen Company via MultiTrak. 12/31/17. 11p-12:30a, 8p-12:30a, 8p-11p, 12:30a-1:05a, Total Programming Day. Based on P2+, P25-54 & P18-34 AA (000s). Data is based on the Live+SD data stream.

###