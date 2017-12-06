Celebrity Presenters Announced for 11th Annual CNN Heroes

Grammy-nominated singer Andra Day and Academy Award and Grammy-winning Hip-Hop Artist Common Perform

Live Ceremony Co-Hosted by Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa Airs Sunday, December 17th

Announced today, Emmy award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown (“This is Us”), Oscar-nominated actress Diane Lane (“Paris Can Wait,” “Justice League”), Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor John Lithgow (“Daddy’s Home 2,” “The Crown”), Oscar and Grammy winner and hip-hop recording artist and actor Common (“Selma”), author and Emmy-nominated actress Amber Tamblyn (“Paint it Black”), Oscar-nominated actress Alfre Woodard (“Luke Cage”), Emmy-nominated actress Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Grammy-nominated comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan, actor Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”), actress Brooklynn Prince (“The Florida Project”), and actor Iain Armitage (“Young Sheldon,” “Big Little Lies”) are among the celebrity presenters that will commemorate the 11th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.

The ceremony, where the 2017 CNN Hero of the Year is revealed, will be co-hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa. It airs live on CNN on December 17th at 8PM/ET from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The event will also feature Grammy-nominated power vocalist Andra Day and Academy Award and Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Common, who will perform their Grammy-nominated song “Stand Up for Something” from the film “Marshall.”

Also helping to honor the top 10 heroes is an incredible roster of returning and new brand partners, including long-time partners Subaru of America, now in its tenth year of support, GEICO, Humana and SERVPRO, as well as new advertisers Novartis and Consumer Cellular.

Beginning at 8pm on Sunday, December 17th, donations made to the designated nonprofit organization of each Top 10 CNN Hero, via CNNHeroes.com and CrowdRise.com will be matched up to $50,000 per Hero by Subaru of America, Inc. Full details, stories and videos of the Top 10 Heroes can be found at CNNHeroes.com, where you can click the donate button below the hero of your choice to help them hit their match or head to crowdrise.com/Top10CNNHeroes. Part of GoFundMe, CrowdRise, the world’s largest platform dedicated exclusively to crowdfunding for charities and non-profits, will also help this year’s CNN Heroes achieve their matching funds on CrowdRise.com and through their own social outreach.

Now in its 11th year, the Peabody Award and Emmy-winning CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute has profiled more than 300 heroes and has received over 85,000 nominations from more than 100 countries.

Social media users are encouraged to “like” CNN Heroes on Facebook, follow @CNNHeroes on Twitter, and use hashtag #CNNHeroes. Behind-the-scenes images can be viewed on the CNN Heroes Instagram account.

In addition to the TV airings, “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” will also stream live for subscribers on December 17th via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” will also be available on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps beginning December 18th.

###