Senators Cruz and Scott to Face Off Against Senators Cantwell and Sanders in a CNN Town Hall Debate on Nov. 28

Senators Cruz and Scott to Face Off Against Senators Cantwell and Sanders in a CNN Town Hall Debate on Nov. 28

Jake Tapper and Dana Bash to Moderate Live Town Hall Debate on the Fight Over Taxes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nov. 21, 2017 — Anchor Jake Tapper and chief political correspondent Dana Bash will moderate a CNN Town Hall Debate on the fight over taxes at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will debate Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in a 90-minute Town Hall Debate that will air live from Washington, D.C.

The CNN Town Hall Debate comes as Republicans and Democrats in the Senate are deeply immersed in a philosophical battle over the GOP’s plan to remake the U.S. tax code that may include repealing the Obamacare individual mandate.

The Town Hall Debate will air on CNN, CNN enEspañol, CNN International, stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The Town Hall Debate will also air on CNN’s SiriusXMChannel 116 and Westwood One Radio Network. The Town Hall Debate will also be available November 29 on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

# # #