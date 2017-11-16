JEREMIAH TOWER: The Last Magnificent Encores Saturday, Nov. 18 at 9:00pm, Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2:00am Eastern

Chef Jeremiah Tower‘s extraordinary life is explored in the CNN Films documentary directed by Lydia Tenaglia and presented by Anthony Bourdain, JEREMIAH TOWER: The Last Magnificent. Interviewed about Tower’s gastronomic legacy for the film are Mario Batali, Wolfgang Puck, Martha Stewart, and more.

The film will encore Saturday, Nov. 18 at 9:00pm and Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2:00am Eastern on CNN.

The film is also available now on demand via CNN on cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms, and via CNN mobile apps.

JEREMIAH TOWER: The Last Magnificent is executive produced by ZPZ Production, Inc. and CNN Films.

# # #