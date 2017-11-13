CNN Opinion Launches Series – “Free press: What’s at stake”

A new special series from CNN Opinion, Free press: What’s at stake, explores the challenges facing the media, under attack from critics, governments and changing technology.

This digital series of 24 opinion pieces published over a three-week period will explore the biggest issues surrounding the media and free expression today in the US and internationally. Who benefits from the constitutional protection given to the media? What accounts for the drop in trust for mass media? What can be done about the wave of false information spread on social media platforms? How is press freedom faring internationally, and what role can the U.S. play in trying to promote it? How is information overload affecting the consumer’s relationship with media?

The series kicked off with an original video and op-ed from Brian Stelter titled, “Whose freedom is it?” and will feature other notable writers and thinkers including Christiane Amanpour, Emily Bell, Rep. Adam Schiff, David Gergen, SE Cupp, Errol Louis, Frank Sesno, Craig Newmark, Suzanne Nossel, Julian Zelizer and Diane and John Foley, the parents of slain journalist James Foley.

Explore the series in full at CNN.com/Opinion.