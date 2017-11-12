TONIGHT: JEREMIAH TOWER The Last Magnificent premieres at 9:00pm Eastern and Pacific on CNN

Chef Jeremiah Tower‘s 1976 “Northern California Regional Menu” at Chez Panisse launched a revolution in dining and eating that endures. Later, Tower expanded upon New American cuisine with his own restaurant, Stars, in San Francisco. Seemingly suddenly, Tower left the restaurant scene and resurfaced years later at New York’s Tavern on the Green.

Tonight, Tower’s life and life’s work are explored in the broadcast premiere of JEREMIAH TOWER: The Last Magnificent at 9:00pm Eastern and Pacific on CNN.

Commenting on Tower’s indelible impact on gastronomy are Mario Batali, Wolfgang Puck, Martha Stewart, and more. The film will be available on demand beginning Monday, Nov. 13, via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms, and CNN mobile apps.

Directed and produced by Lydia Tenaglia, JEREMIAH TOWER: The Last Magnificent is executive produced by Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, and Joe Caterini of ZPZ Production, Inc., and Amy Entelis of CNN Films. The supervising producer is Courtney Sexton of CNN Films.

