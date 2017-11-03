Hala Gorani Tonight debuts on CNN International

CNN International is refreshing its key European prime time news hour, with the launch of Hala Gorani Tonight.

The new show, airing weeknights at 9pm CET, will draw on Gorani’s 25 years of international journalism experience to put the key stories of the day in context. The hour-long program will feature guests and expert analysts, using a more conversational style to take viewers beyond the headlines.

Gorani said: “Our aim is to break down the day’s news, curating the stories that matter and getting into exactly why they are important. The show will go beyond a news bulletin and provide insight and analysis in a lively, entertaining hour that will leave viewers fully briefed.”

Hala Gorani Tonight replaces The World Right Now, which launched in 2014. Mike McCarthy, SVP of Programming at CNN International, said: “The world has changed almost beyond recognition in the past three years, and the need to put such change into context has never been greater. There are few people who can do that like Hala, and this new show will allow her to use her formidable skill and intellect to give viewers the full picture.”

Hala Gorani Tonight debuts Monday 6 November at 8pm GMT/9pm CET on CNN International.

Coming next week on CNN International, the premiere of Hala Gorani Tonight with @halagorani. Weeknights at 8pm GMT/9pm CET. pic.twitter.com/N75HFq096j — CNN International PR (@CNNPRUK) November 3, 2017

