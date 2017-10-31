CNN Digital Extends #1 Streak: Tops All Competitors in Audience, Video, Mobile, Social and Millennials in September

HIGHEST MONTH ON RECORD FOR MOBILE AUDIENCE

#1 IN DIGITAL NEWS VIDEO FOR MORE THAN TWO YEARS

#1 IN POLITICS FOR 31 MONTHS RUNNING

September 2017 marked CNN Digital’s top month ever in unique mobile visitors and second-highest month in unique multiplatform visitors. Additionally, CNN outperformed all competitors across all platforms, registering more multiplatform visitors, millennial visitors, mobile visitors, multiplatform video starts and a greater social reach than any other news outlet for the month.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

With 125 million unique multiplatform visitors in September, CNN Digital reached more people than any other news source — making it #1 for 16 straight months. CNN beat its closest competitor, The New York Times, by more than 25 million unique visitors across platforms.

CNN: 125 Million Unique Visitors

The New York Times – 99 million unique visitors

Yahoo News – 97 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 95 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 89 million unique visitors

BuzzFeed.com – 69 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, September 2017. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS

As the leader in news video for 29 straight months, CNN again topped all competitors in digital video starts for September with 489 million multiplatform starts across desktop and mobile properties — the highest month on record and nearly 200 million more starts than its closest competitor BuzzFeed.

CNN: 489 Million Video Starts

BuzzFeed – 293 million starts

Yahoo News – 195 million starts

MSN News – 188 million starts

Fox News – 125 million starts

Dailymail.co.uk – 82 million starts

Source: comScore Multiplatform Video Media Metrix, September 2017. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

Recording its highest month on record for mobile visitors, CNN saw an astounding 102 million unique mobile visitors in September 2017 – an increase of +36% YOY.

CNN: 102 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

The New York Times – 84 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 79 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 72 million unique visitors

Yahoo News – 67 million unique visitors

BuzzFeed.com – 58 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Mobile Metrix, September 2017. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MILLENNIAL USERS

CNN Digital once again reached more unique users between the ages of 18-34 than any other digital news source. With 47 million millennial visitors in September 2017, CNN outpaced 2nd and 3rd place USA Today and The Weather Channel by 6 million, and BuzzFeed which fell to fourth place with 39 million millennial visitors in September.

CNN Network: 47 Million Millennial Unique Visitors

USA Today Network – 40.7 million millennial unique visitors

The Weather Company – 40.4 million millennial unique visitors

BuzzFeed.com – 39.96 million millennial unique visitors

NBC News Digital – 38 million millennial unique visitors

The New York Times Digital – 36 million millennial unique visitors

Source: comScore Multiplatform Media Metrix, September 2017. Based on News/Information Category; Persons: 18-34.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

CNN Politics outpaced all political news competitors for the 31st month in a row with 30 million unique visitors across platforms, 218 mm views and 70 mm video starts across all platforms.

CNN Politics – 30 million unique visitors

The Hill – 23 million unique visitors

Politico.com – 21 million unique visitors

Fox News Politics – 16 million unique visitors

HuffPost Politics – 15 million unique visitors

MSNBC TV – 10 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, September 2017; Based on News/Information – Politics Category.

BEST MONTH ON RECORD FOR CNNMONEY

With 36 million unique visitors, CNNMoney saw its best month on record and outperformed both Bloomberg and Wall Street Journal to rank in the nation’s top 5 business and financial news sites for the month.

CNNMoney – 36 million unique visitors

Bloomberg – 30 million unique visitors

Wall Street Journal – 27 million unique visitors

Reuters – 25 million unique visitors

MSN Money – 18 million unique visitors

Fortune – 13 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, September 2017. Based on a custom list of Business/Financial News category competitors. Records go back to May 2013.

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA

CNN again ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1 news brand on Facebook with 45 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 90 million followers across CNN’s main accounts

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 3.7 million followers

Sources: Shareablee, September 2017. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News, BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only.