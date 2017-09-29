The Axe Files with David Axelrod returns to CNN this fall

CNN Senior Political Commentator David Axelrod will continue his popular podcast and television series The Axe Files this fall with a distinguished lineup. The first episode premiers this Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. ET when Axelrod sits down with former Secretary of State, Treasury Secretary and White House Chief of Staff James Baker.

This season of The Axe Files will feature intimate conversations with icons of American politics and culture. Axelrod and his guests will discuss their careers, current events and how each extraordinary life changed the course of American history.

Upcoming episodes include:

Saturday, Sept. 30: James Baker, former U.S. Secretary of State, Treasury Secretary and White House Chief of Staff

former U.S. Secretary of State, Treasury Secretary and White House Chief of Staff Saturday, Oct. 14: Nancy Pelosi, House Democratic Leader

House Democratic Leader Saturday, Dec. 2: Tom Hanks, actor and filmmaker

actor and filmmaker Saturday, Jan. 13: Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. Secretary of State

The Axe Files podcast is co-sponsored by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and by CNN and is available at CNN.com/Podcasts, through the Institute of Politics website at politics.uchicago.edu, and through dozens of podcast apps for Apple and Android phones.