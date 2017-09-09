CNN Original Series United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell Wins First Emmy® Award

LOS ANGELES, September 9, 2017 – The CNN Original Series United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell was honored in the 69th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy® Awards ceremony with the award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. This is the first Emmy® win for the series.

The presentation took place on Saturday, September 9 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, premieres its third season on CNN in 2018 and is produced by Main Event Media/All3Media America. Jimmy Fox, Gregory J. Lipstone, Layla Smith, W. Kamau Bell, Donny Jackson are the executive producers.

About CNN Original Series

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lizzie Fox, vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series.

