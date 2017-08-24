TONIGHT: ELIÁN Premieres on CNN and CNN en Español at 10pm and 2am Eastern

The new CNN Films documentary ELIÁN, will premiere in simulcast TONIGHT on CNN/U.S. and CNN en Español at 10:00pm, with limited commercial interruption. The two-hour film will encore Friday, Aug. 25 on CNN/U.S. at 2:00am, also with limited commercial interruption, and will air again Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10:00pm and Sunday, Aug. 27 at 2:00am on CNN/U.S.. All times Eastern.

Elián González, now 23 years old, eloquently details his harrowing account of his rescue from the Florida Straits and the unrelenting media circus that surrounded his days in America. He dreams of reconciliation between the Cuban and American people, and more specifically for his family. Elián’s father, Juan Miguel González, and his American cousin, Marisleysis González, speaking in separate exclusive interviews, also describe their memories of those months now 17 years ago.

ELIÁN is narrated by Tony Award®-nominated actor Raúl Esparza. In addition to the telecasts, ELIÁN will also be available the day after the premiere (Friday, Aug. 25) on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms, and CNN mobile apps.

ELIÁN is produced by Jigsaw Productions, Fine Point Films, and presented by CNN Films. The film is executive produced by Alex Gibney, Maiken Baird, Stacey Offman, Amy Entelis, Kate Townsend, Mary Callery, Andrew Reid, Greg Phillips, Jonathan Ford, Brendan J. Byrne, and Richard Perello. The supervising producer is Courtney Sexton.

# # #