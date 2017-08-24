CNN Remains #1 Digital News Source in July 2017 with 107M Unique Visitors

CNN Digital rankedÂ as the number one online news and information outlet again in July 2017, with more multiplatform unique visitors, mobile visitors, millennial visitors, multiplatform video starts and a greaterÂ social reach than any other news outlet. Additionally, CNN Politics extended its long running streak, remaining the nationâ€™s #1 source for political news and information for the 29thÂ month in a row.
#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS
In July 2017, CNN Digital reached more people than any other news sourceÂ with 107 million unique multiplatform visitors. CNN beat its closest competitor by nearly 15 million unique visitors across platforms.
CNN: 107 Million Unique Visitors
Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, July 2017.Â Â Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.Â Â
#1 MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS
For more than two full years, CNN has topped all competitors in digital video metrics. In July, CNN earned 348 million multiplatform video starts across desktop and mobile properties â€“ nearly 100 million more starts than its closest competitor.
CNN: 348 Million Video Starts
Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, July 2017.Â Â Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.Â Â
#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS
CNN Digital saw 89 million unique visitors on mobile devices in July, ranking as the number one digital news outlet on mobile.
CNN: 89 Million Mobile Unique Visitors
Source:Â comScore Mobile Metrix, July 2017.Â Â Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.
#1 IN MILLENNIAL USERS
CNN Digital also reached more unique users between the ages of 18-34 than any other digital news source in July across both desktop and mobile properties.
CNN Network: 42 Million Millennial Unique Visitors
Source: comScoreÂ Multiplatform Media Metrix, July 2017.Â Based on News/Information Category; Persons: 18-34.
#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE
CNN Politics extended its streak as the #1 digital destination for political news and information in July, marking its 29thÂ straight month on top.Â CNN Politics beat all competitors with 29 million unique visitors across platforms, 21 million mobileÂ unique visitors, 86 million multiplatform video starts andÂ 253 million multiplatform views for the month.
CNN Politics â€“ 29 million unique visitors
Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix and Video Metrix, July 2017; Views are browser only and include desktop video. Based on News/Information â€“ Politics Category.
#1 SOCIAL MEDIA
CNN again ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.
Sources:Â Shareablee, July 2017. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News, BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News.Â Â Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only.
|
|
Topics: CNN Digital • CNN Digital Press Releases • Ratings
CNN Press Room is the official website for CNN Communications. Providing the latest announcements and information about CNN's various networks, programs and platforms, CNN Press Room provides direct access to press releases, fact sheets, video and images, as well as transcripts, anchor and reporter bios, a running stream of the latest tweets from @CNNPR, and a comprehensive list of individual contacts in the CNN CommunicationsÂ department.
Ratings & Digital TrafficÂ |Â CNN U.S. | CNN DigitalÂ |Â CNN International | CNN en EspaÃ±ol |Â HLN
Early Start |Â New Day |
CNN Newsroom with John Berman and Poppy Harlow
| At This Hour with KateÂ BolduanÂ |
Inside Politics with John King
| Wolf | Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin |Â The Lead with Jake TapperÂ | TheÂ Situation RoomÂ with Wolf BlitzerÂ | Erin BurnettÂ OutFrontÂ | Anderson Cooper 360Â | CNN Tonight with Don Lemon
SmerconishÂ |Â Inside Politics with John KingÂ |Â State of the Union with Jake Tapper | Fareed Zakaria GPS | Reliable Sources
Quest Means Business | Connect the World | News Stream | Eye On | World Business Today
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown |
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
|
Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History
| This is Life with Lisa LingÂ | The Hunt with John WalshÂ | The Wonder List with Bill WeirÂ |Â Death Row Stories
A complete listing of all CNN Films.
The complete schedule of our daily programming.
ProfilesÂ of our anchors and correspondents.
To find the press representative for a specific CNN network, program or platform, click here.
soundoff (No Responses)