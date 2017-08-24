CNN International expands sports coverage with launch of Judo World

CNN International is increasing its extensive sports portfolio with a new programme focusing on the martial art of Judo. Airing as regular reports during CNN World Sport and as a series of 30-minute shows, Judo World adds to the network’s wide range of premium sports coverage, which includes Formula One, Formula E, rugby, golf, equestrianism, skiing, tennis, horse racing and sailing.

Judo World will cover the most important events in the Judo calendar, bringing viewers in-depth interviews with the biggest names in the sport as well as all the action from the World Judo Championships in Budapest, the Tokyo Grand Slam and the Paris Grand Slam in February 2018.

The show will also explore the history and traditions of the martial art, examining how it expanded out of Asia to become a global phenomenon and one of just two martial arts included in the Olympic Games. Judo World will travel to many of the regions where Judo is popular, to tell in-depth stories and interview the biggest stars of the sport.

Hosted by Rhiannon Jones, the first half-hour special of Judo World airs on CNN International on 8th September and will show all the best of the action from the 2017 World Judo Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The programme also looks back on the history of the tournament, which began in 1956, and sits down with a modern-day star of the sport, French judoka and eight-time-world champion, Teddy Riner. Alongside the competitive side to the sport, CNN will highlight worldwide initiatives where Judo is used in community work to promote peace and anti-violence.

Segments from Judo World and additional bespoke content will be broadcast within CNN World Sport and hosted on a new Judo microsite within CNN Digital alongside explainers, written columns and extra videos.

“The addition of Judo to our programming roster demonstrates CNN’s continued commitment to celebrating global sport” said Matthew Percival, Executive Producer and Commissioning Editor, CNN International. “Judo World combines coverage of this unique martial art at its highest level with in-depth reporting on the rich traditions and community aspects of Judo from around the world, allowing viewers to experience the full range of stories surrounding this truly international sport. With front seats at the biggest events on the Judo calendar across all platforms, our audiences will be able to follow the very best of the action and meet the world’s champion judoka, starting at the 2017 World Judo Championships in Budapest.”

The first episode of Judo World airs on CNN International at the following times:

Friday 8th September at 1030 BST / 1130 CET

Saturday 9th September at 1300 BST / 1400 CET and 2030 BST / 2130 CET

Sunday 10th September at 0130 BST / 0230 CET

Monday 11th September at 0430 BST / 0530 CET

Tuesday 12th September at 1030 BST / 1130 CET and 1730 BST / 1830 CET

Wednesday 13th September at 0430 BST / 0530 CET and 0930 BST / 1030 CET

