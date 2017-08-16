CNN SPECIAL REPORTS PRESENTS “TWITTER & TRUMP”

Hosted by Bill Weir
One-hour special airs Friday, August 18th at 9PM/ET
In 140 characters—multiplied across thousands of tweets—President Donald Trump has revolutionized the flow of communication from the nation’s highest office. As a reality TV star, he experienced firsthand the reach and marketing potential of social media and then leveraged it in running a successful and unprecedented presidential campaign. Today, his Twitter use is also at the center of constant controversy.
In a one-hour special report “Twitter & Trump,” host Bill Weir explores the evolution of President Trump’s Twitter use from its very beginnings to becoming a political weapon in the insult filled primaries to his use of the medium as President, where it has generated very different reactions from his opponents and supporters.
"Twitter & Trump" airs on CNN, Friday, August 18th at 9PM/ET. In addition to the TV airings, the special will also stream live for subscribers on August 18th via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. “Twitter & Trump” will also be available the day after the premiere on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.
Bill Weir also hosts the The Wonder List, which explores the stories of extraordinary people, places, cultures and creatures at a crossroads. The Wonder List with Bill Weir returns to CNN this fall.
About CNN Special Reports
CNN Special Reports is the award-winning, in-house documentary unit focusing on in-depth and investigative reporting of major issues and events and the powerful human interest stories that reflect our times.
