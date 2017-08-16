CNN SPECIAL REPORTS PRESENTS “TWITTER & TRUMP”

Hosted by Bill Weir One-hour special airs Friday, August 18th at 9PM/ET

In 140 characters—multiplied across thousands of tweets—President Donald Trump has revolutionized the flow of communication from the nation’s highest office. As a reality TV star, he experienced firsthand the reach and marketing potential of social media and then leveraged it in running a successful and unprecedented presidential campaign. Today, his Twitter use is also at the center of constant controversy.