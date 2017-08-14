HOUSE SPEAKER PAUL RYAN TO APPEAR AT AN EXCLUSIVE CNN TOWN HALL

JAKE TAPPER TO MODERATE PRIME TIME EVENT LIVE FROM WISCONSIN

Washington, D.C. –August 14 – House Speaker Paul Ryan will appear in an exclusive, prime time CNN Town Hall Monday, August 21 at 9pmET/PT, where he will take questions from constituents living in his southeast Wisconsin congressional district.

Anchor Jake Tapper will moderate the live event from Racine, Wisconsin, as Ryan prepares to return to Capitol Hill to address looming deadlines on the 2018 federal budget and the need to address the debt ceiling. These legislative “must dos” come as the House Speaker is working to try and pass tax reform and an infrastructure package – massive undertakings that President Donald Trump has stated are priorities for his administration. Ryan is also expected to outline House Republicans priorities for the fall.

The Town Hall will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, and will be carried by CNN’s SiriusXM Channel 116 and the Westwood One Radio Network.

In addition to the TV airings, the Town Hall will also stream live for subscribers on August 21 via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The Town Hall will also be available the day after the premiere (August 21) on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

###