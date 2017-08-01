CNN #2 IN TOTAL DAY IN JULY AMONG 25-54

Beats MSNBC for 37th Straight Month
2017 Pacing to be CNN’s Highest on Record in Total Day and Second Highest since 2008 in Primetime
CNN was the #2 cable news network in Total Day in July, beating MSNBC for the 37th consecutive month in the demo adults 25-54. That is CNN’s longest winning streak over MSNBC in more than seven years (dating back to January 2010).
CNN also beat MSNBC in daytime, with a 22% advantage. That is the 41st consecutive month that CNN has beaten MSNBC in daytime among adults 25-54.
In addition, CNN was the #1 network in cable news in weekend prime time (8-11 pm) among adults 25-54, largely on the strength of its CNN Original Series (The Nineties, The History of Comedy and Declassified).
Fox News in July posted its lowest monthly share of the Total Day cable news audience among total viewers in six years.
Year to date, 2017 is pacing to be CNN’s highest on record in Total Day among total viewers and highest among 25-54 since 2003. 2017 is also pacing to be CNN’s second largest audience since 2008 in primetime among 25-54 and total viewers.
Vs. Last July 2016:
For context, CNN had an unprecedented ratings lift and posted record high viewership leading up to, and throughout two big special events last July: the Republican National Convention (7/18/16-7/21/16) and the Democratic National Convention (7/25/16-7/28/16) a year ago.
Specifically during the conventions, CNN ranked #1 among all cable networks during the week of the DNC and #2 during the RNC in M-Su/M-F Prime among both adults 25-54 and total viewers. MSNBC lagged far behind CNN and Fox News.
Median Age:
Year-to-date, CNN continues to attract an audience that is five years younger than Fox News and MSNBC in total day, and seven years younger than Fox News and five years younger than MSNBC in prime time. CNN is tracking at its youngest yearly median age since 2008 in Total Day, while MSNBC is at its oldest on record.
Median Age 2017 Year-To-Date (thru 7/30/17)
Total Day (M-Su 6a-6a)
CNN – 60
FXNC – 65
MSNBC – 65
M-Su Prime (8p-11p)
CNN – 59
FXNC – 66
MSNBC – 64
CNN Original Series:
###
|
|
Topics: CNN Press Releases • Ratings
CNN Press Room is the official website for CNN Communications. Providing the latest announcements and information about CNN's various networks, programs and platforms, CNN Press Room provides direct access to press releases, fact sheets, video and images, as well as transcripts, anchor and reporter bios, a running stream of the latest tweets from @CNNPR, and a comprehensive list of individual contacts in the CNN Communications department.
Ratings & Digital Traffic | CNN U.S. | CNN Digital | CNN International | CNN en Español | HLN
Early Start | New Day |
CNN Newsroom with John Berman and Poppy Harlow
| At This Hour with Kate Bolduan |
Inside Politics with John King
| Wolf | Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin | The Lead with Jake Tapper | The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer | Erin Burnett OutFront | Anderson Cooper 360 | CNN Tonight with Don Lemon
Smerconish | Inside Politics with John King | State of the Union with Jake Tapper | Fareed Zakaria GPS | Reliable Sources
Quest Means Business | Connect the World | News Stream | Eye On | World Business Today
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown |
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
|
Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History
| This is Life with Lisa Ling | The Hunt with John Walsh | The Wonder List with Bill Weir | Death Row Stories
A complete listing of all CNN Films.
The complete schedule of our daily programming.
Profiles of our anchors and correspondents.
To find the press representative for a specific CNN network, program or platform, click here.
soundoff (No Responses)