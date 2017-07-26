CNN Digital #1 in June with 105M Unique Multiplatform Visitors

#1 IN DIGITAL NEWS VIDEO FOR TWO STRAIGHT YEARS

#1 IN POLITICS FOR 28TH STRAIGHT MONTH

CNN Digital ranked as the number one online news and information outlet for the 13thÂ month running in June 2017 with more multiplatform unique visitors, mobile visitors, millennial visitors, multiplatform video starts and a greater social reach than any other news outlet.Â Additionally, CNN Politics ranked as the nationâ€™s #1 source for political news and information for the 28th month in a row.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS

105 million unique multiplatform visitors turned to CNN Digital in June, marking the 13thÂ month in a row that CNN reached more people across platforms than any other news source. CNN beat its closest competitor by nearly 20 million more unique visitors.

CNN: 105 Million Unique Visitors

Yahoo News â€“ 86 million unique visitors

The New York Times â€“ 85 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com â€“ 79 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com â€“ 76 million unique visitors

BuzzFeed.com â€“ 75 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, June 2017.Â Â Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.Â Â

#1 MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS

For more than two full years, CNN has topped all competitors in digital video metrics.Â In June, CNN earned 346 million multiplatform video starts across its desktop and mobile properties â€“ more than 100 million more starts than its closest competitor.

CNN: 346 Million Video Starts

FoxNews.com â€“ 248 million starts

BuzzFeed.com â€“ 231 million starts

Yahoo News â€“ 223 million starts

DailyMail.co.uk â€“ 106 million starts

Source: comScore Multiplatform Video Metrix, June 2017.Â Â Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.Â

#1 IN MILLENNIAL USERS

CNN Digital also reached more unique users between the ages of 18-34 than any other digital news source in June across both desktop and mobile properties.

CNN Network: 42 Million Millennial Unique Visitors

BuzzFeed.com â€“ 41 million millennial unique visitors

The Weather Company â€“ 39 million millennial unique visitors

USA Today Network â€“ 35 million millennial unique visitors

Yahoo-ABC News Network â€“ 34 million millennial unique visitors

The New York Times Digital â€“ 32 million millennial unique visitors

Â Source: comScoreÂ Multiplatform Media Metrix, June 2017.Â Based on News/Information Category; Persons: 18-34.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

CNN Politics continued its streak as the Webâ€™s #1 destination for political news and information in June â€“ itâ€™s 28th straight month on top.Â CNN Politics topped all competitors with 28 million unique visitors across platforms, 92 million multiplatform video starts and 277 million multiplatform views for the month.

CNN Politics â€“ 28 million unique visitors

Politico.com â€“Â 20Â million unique visitors

The Hill â€“Â 20Â million unique visitors

Fox News Politics â€“Â 17Â million unique visitors

HuffPost Politics â€“Â 15 million unique visitors

MSNBC TV â€“Â 11Â million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix and Video Metrix, June 2017; Views are browser only and include desktop video. Based on News/Information â€“ Politics Category.

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA

CNN again ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1Â news brand on Facebook withÂ 43.6Â million Facebook fansÂ across CNNâ€™s main accounts

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter withÂ 87.3Â million followers across CNNâ€™s main accounts

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 3.4 million followers

Sources:Â Shareablee, 7/19/2017. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News, BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News.Â Â Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only.