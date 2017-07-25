CNN Earns 18 News and Documentary Emmy Award Nominations
July 25th, 2017
01:39 PM ET

CNN Earns 18 News and Documentary Emmy Award Nominations

CNN Worldwide has been nominated for 18 News and Documentary Emmy Â® Awards, setting yet another network record. The network's diverse nominations reflect compelling and essential journalism across all platforms, including CNN, CNN Digital, CNN Original Series, and CNN en EspaÃ±ol.

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story in a Newscast

28 Hours Surrounded by ISIS
Early Start with John Berman and Christine Romans

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

Pulse Nightclub Massacre
Anderson Cooper 360

Battle for Mosul
CNN

Outstanding News Special

Presidential Town Hall: Americaâ€™s Military and the Commander in Chief
CNN

Outstanding Live Interview

Trump Accusers Speak Out with Anderson Cooper
Anderson Cooper 360

Pam Bondi Interview with Anderson Cooper
CNN Newsroom

Polls, All of Them. Brianna Keilar's Interview with Trump's Legal Counsel, Mike Cohen
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer

Outstanding Science, Medical and Environmental Report

Vanishing: The Earth's Sixth Mass Extinction
CNN Digital

Outstanding Business, Consumer and Economic Report

Trump University Fraud
Anderson Cooper 360

Best Story in a Newscast

Undercover in Syria
CNN

Outstanding Newscast or Newsmagazine in Spanish

Oppenheimer Presenta
CNN en EspaÃ±ol

Outstanding Investigative Journalism in Spanish

Colombia: A Country Divided by the Scars of War
Conclusiones

Outstanding Writing

Nick Paton Walsh – Midway: A Plastic Island
CNN Digital

Outstanding Video Journalism: News

Brice Laine's Reports from Iraq
CNN

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

The 10th Annual CNN HEROES All-Star Tribute
CNN Heroes

The Hunt with John Walsh: Sex Slaves in Texas
CNN Original Series

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

Why We Go
CNN. Go There.

The Eighties
CNN Original Series
Topics: Awards • CNN
tmpl
soundoff (No Responses)

Comments are closed.

« Back to main