CNN Earns 18 News and Documentary Emmy Award Nominations

CNN Worldwide has been nominated for 18 News and Documentary Emmy Â® Awards, setting yet another network record. The network's diverse nominations reflect compelling and essential journalism across all platforms, including CNN, CNN Digital, CNN Original Series, and CNN en EspaÃ±ol.

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story in a Newscast

28 Hours Surrounded by ISIS

Early Start with John Berman and Christine Romans

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

Pulse Nightclub Massacre

Anderson Cooper 360

Battle for Mosul

CNN

Outstanding News Special

Presidential Town Hall: Americaâ€™s Military and the Commander in Chief

CNN

Outstanding Live Interview

Trump Accusers Speak Out with Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper 360

Pam Bondi Interview with Anderson Cooper

CNN Newsroom

Polls, All of Them. Brianna Keilar's Interview with Trump's Legal Counsel, Mike Cohen

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer

Outstanding Science, Medical and Environmental Report

Vanishing: The Earth's Sixth Mass Extinction

CNN Digital

Outstanding Business, Consumer and Economic Report

Trump University Fraud

Anderson Cooper 360

Best Story in a Newscast

Undercover in Syria

CNN

Outstanding Newscast or Newsmagazine in Spanish

Oppenheimer Presenta

CNN en EspaÃ±ol

Outstanding Investigative Journalism in Spanish

Colombia: A Country Divided by the Scars of War

Conclusiones

Outstanding Writing

Nick Paton Walsh – Midway: A Plastic Island

CNN Digital

Outstanding Video Journalism: News

Brice Laine's Reports from Iraq

CNN

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

The 10th Annual CNN HEROES All-Star Tribute

CNN Heroes

The Hunt with John Walsh: Sex Slaves in Texas

CNN Original Series

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

Why We Go

CNN. Go There.

The Eighties

CNN Original Series