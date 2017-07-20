Android TV Users Now Enjoy More CNN on CNNgo

Live CNN programming and on-demand content from CNN Original Series and CNN Special Reports is now available to Android TV users through CNNgo.

The CNNgo app for Android TV now includes the live broadcast of CNN, CNN International and HLN, in addition to curated on-demand content, which can be watched by logging in with a valid Pay-TV subscription user name and password. This builds on the hand-curated videos and up-to-the-minute breaking news clips of CNN content currently available on Android TV, after becoming available on the platform in 2016.

The CNNgo app can be found in the Google Play Store. CNNgo is a next-generation product that gives viewers unprecedented control over their TV news experience. It is also available on CNN.com, CNN mobile apps and through Apple TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV.