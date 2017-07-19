THE CLIMATE CRISIS: A CNN GLOBAL TOWN HALL EVENT WITH FORMER VICE PRESIDENTAL GORE, MODERATED BY ANDERSON COOPER, AIRS AUGUST 1

CNN will host a one- hour global Town Hall with former Vice President and filmmaker Al Gore on Tuesday, August 1 at 9 p.m. ET, moderated by Anderson Cooper.

More than a decade after his documentary AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH was released, Al Gore will discuss his latest film â€“ AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL: TRUTH TO POWER, which dramatically presents Goreâ€™s premise that we are close to a real energy revolution and his efforts to work with the current government on bringing change. Cooper and members of a live audience will discuss with Gore how efforts to solve the climate crisis in the US and around the world have been impacted by the Trump Administration's actions on climate and identify the way forward in the climate movement.

In addition to the TV airings, The Climate Crisis: A CNN Town Hall Event with Al Gore will also stream for subscribers on August 1 via CNNgo (at www.CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Samsung TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.Â The Climate Crisis: A CNN Town Hall Event with Al Gore also be available the day after the premiere (August 2) on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps. The Town Hall will also air on CNN's SiriusXM Channel 116, and Westwood One Radio Network.

