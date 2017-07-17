Last Night’s Relaunch of CNN Original Series The History of Comedy Premieres at #1 in All Demos

The Nineties is #1 Among Adults 25-54, 18-34

Last night’s all-new episode of CNN’s Original Series The History of Comedy (10pm) ranked #1 in cable news in all demos — total viewers, adults 25-54 and younger viewers (18-34) – according to Nielsen Fast National data. The episode, “One Nation, Under Comedy,” attracted 342k among adults 25-54, +79% more than Fox News’ 191k and posted a +116% advantage over MSNBC’s 158k. In younger viewers (18-34), CNN averaged 104k, easily topping Fox News (37k) and MSNBC (22k). In total viewers, The History of Comedy was top-rated with 1.004million, Fox News placed second with 999k, and MSNBC was a distant third with 344k.

The premiere of the second episode of The Nineties (9pm) ranked #1 among adults 24-54 with 357k, +75% more than Fox News’ 204k and posted a +203% advantage over MSNBC’s 118k. In younger viewers (18-34), CNN averaged 131k, more than tripling the combined delivery of Fox News (26k) and MSNBC (16k) in the time period. In total viewers, CNN had 968k, Fox News attracted 969k and MSNBC registered 517k.

The next episode of The History of Comedy, “Ripped from the Headlines,” premieres this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT, preceded by a new episode ofThe Nineties, “Can We All Get Along?” at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

From executive producers Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner (Hazy Mills) with Emmy Award winners Mark Herzog and Christopher G. Cowen (Herzog & Company), The History of Comedy is an eight-part CNN Original Series that examines what makes people laugh and how comedy has affected the social and political landscape throughout history.

Executive produced by Emmy® Award-winning producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman (Playtone) and Emmy® Award-winning producer Mark Herzog (Herzog & Company), The Nineties is a seven-part CNN Original Series that examines the presidencies of George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton, technological triumphs and terrorist tragedies, the grunge revolution and hip-hop’s ascendance, interracial conflict across America, and a genre-bending era of television.

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lizzie Fox, vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series.

###