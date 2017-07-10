CNN Films and CNN Original Series Strike Content Deal with Hulu

New CNN Films content deal, expanded CNN Original Series deal launches with Hulu

CNN and Hulu have struck a new content deal for six series and two films produced by the network, the two companies announced today. This is the first such deal between CNN and Hulu for CNN Films, the network’s premium brand for nonfiction documentaries, and the second deal with CNN Original Series, the network’s premium brand for nonfiction series content.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with a trusted brand like CNN,” said Lisa Holme, Hulu’s head of content acquisition. “Their powerful story-telling is best in class and we are very happy to offer even more of their programming to Hulu viewers.”

“Our goal for these content brands was to bring the strong, journalistic sensibility of CNN to premium nonfiction content,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide. “So, we couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Hulu, which values that high-quality content proposition as well,” Entelis said.

The new deal includes the film ‘9/11 Fifteen Years Later,’ a co-production with Goldfish Pictures, available now, and ‘The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House,’ a wholly original film production by the network, to become available in July. CNN Films, launched in 2012, marks its fifth year anniversary later this year.

CNN Original Series previously sold streaming rights to Hulu for Race for the White House from executive producers Kevin Spacey and Dana Brunetti. This expanded deal for series content includes: The History of Comedy (Season 1), United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (Seasons 1-2), This is Life with Lisa Ling (Seasons 1-3), Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies (Season 1), The Hunt with John Walsh (Seasons 1-3), and Crimes of the Century (Season 1). The majority of the content will become available to Hulu subscribers on a rolling basis this summer, with the exception of The History of Comedy, which will become available this winter.

Additional detail about this content:

CNN FILMS

9/11 Fifteen Years Later

Excerpt: http://cnn.it/2cb8KDK

CNN Films collaborated with Gédéon and Jules Naudet and retired NYC firefighter James Hanlon for this anniversary edition of “9/11,” recalling survivors’ stories of Sept. 11, 2001, and their lives since. Introduction by actor/producer Denis Leary.

The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House

Excerpt: http://cnn.it/2sUOop1

CNN Films captures the turbulent, surprising, twilight days of the history-making Obama White House, featuring the key voices of press secretary Josh Earnest, advisor Valerie Jarrett, speech writer Cody Keenan, chief usher Angella Reid, First Lady chief of staff Tina Tchen, and more.

CNN ORIGINAL SERIES

The History of Comedy

http://cnn.it/2k5G9gN

From executive producers Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner (Hazy Mills) with Emmy Award winners Mark Herzog and Christopher G. Cowen (Herzog & Company), the hour-long docuseries examines what makes people laugh and how comedy has affected the social and political landscape throughout history.

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

http://cnn.it/1VRkckQ

The docuseries follows sociopolitical comedian W. Kamau Bell as he explores subcultures across the country, using comedy to start a conversation about race and how our differences unite and divide us.

This is Life with Lisa Ling

http://cnn.it/1JaCcSK

In the investigative docuseries, award-winning journalist and author Lisa Ling travels across America immersing herself in communities that are unusual, extraordinary and sometimes dangerous.

Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies

http://cnn.it/1Xb7ZcB

The docuseries hosted by U.S. Congressman Mike Rogers, also the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, provides viewers with unprecedented access to the riveting and secret world of espionage.

The Hunt with John Walsh

http://cnn.it/1Z8pIRi

Host John Walsh, a passionate victims’ rights activist and spokesperson for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, exposes the criminal investigation stories of fugitives at large.

Crimes of the Century

http://cnn.it/2sxqcoY

Executive produced by acclaimed director Ridley Scott, David Zucker and Mary Lisio of Scott Free Productions, each episode focuses on a single major news event that was considered not only shocking at the time, but has since had far reaching repercussions.

About CNN Films

CNN Films, celebrating its fifth year in 2017, produces and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition and distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees the strategy for CNN Films; Courtney Sexton, vice president for content development, works day-to-day with filmmakers to oversee projects. For more information about CNN Films, please visit www.CNN.com/CNNFilms and follow @CNNFilms via Twitter.

About CNN Original Series

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lizzie Fox, vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series.

# # #