CNN Politics Launches â€˜The Point with Chris Cillizzaâ€™

CNN Politics announced Wednesday the launch ofÂ â€˜The Point with Chris Cillizza,â€™Â a multiplatform brand capturing analysis of the dayâ€™s news from one of the top political journalists in the US.

â€˜The Point with Chris Cillizzaâ€™ captures multiplatform reporting from CNN Politics reporter and editor-at-largeÂ Chris Cillizza,Â including daily columns, on-air analysis, an evening newsletter, podcast, and the launch of trivia night events in Washington, DC.

Cillizza will also anchor a new audio politics briefing, deliveredÂ in five minutesÂ or less, every weekday evening. "The Point with Chris Cillizza" will be available everywhere you listen to podcasts and through Amazon Echo Flash Briefings and Google Home news briefings.

You canÂ subscribe nowÂ to receive the new nightly newsletter that builds on everything readers loved aboutÂ CNN Politicsâ€™ Nightcap, co-authored by Saba Hamedy. â€˜The Point with Chris Cillizzaâ€™ newsletter is Washington's new must-read, cutting through the dayâ€™s news and getting right to the pointÂ every weeknight, startingÂ Wednesday, June 28.

ExploreÂ CNN.com/ThePoint, subscribe to theÂ nightly newsletter, and follow Cillizza on Twitter atÂ @CillizzaCNN.