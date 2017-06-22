CNN Tech's On Camera Exclusive with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg says in rare on-camera interview that Facebook is moving on from friendships to community building

Today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sits down with CNN Techâ€™s Editor-at-Large Laurie Segall for a broadcast exclusive and Zuckerbergâ€™s first interview in several years to announce a complete overhaul of Facebook's core mission and lay out the future.

After a soul searching campaign that took him outside Silicon Valley's bubble, and got him answering a slew of hard questions that come along with being one of the most influential tech companies in the world, Zuckerberg is overhauling Facebookâ€™s core mission. He speaks about Facebook's changing role in society and community, and lays out the future of Facebook.

Interview video clips and highlights available at CNNTech.com.