CNN's "The History of Comedy" Returns Sunday, July 16

The critically-acclaimed CNN Original Series The History of Comedy is back with all-new episodes beginning Sunday, July 16, at 10 p.m. ET/PT . From executive producers Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner (Hazy Mills) with Emmy Award winners Mark Herzog and Christopher G. Cowen (Herzog & Company), the hour-long docuseries examines what makes people laugh and how comedy has affected the social and political landscape throughout history.

The History of Comedy uses archival footage punctuated by contemporary interviews with comedy legends, scholars and current stars including Norman Lear, Carol Burnett, Larry David, Betty White, Judd Apatow, Sarah Silverman, Senator Al Franken, Margaret Cho, Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin, George Lopez, Keegan-Michael Key, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Dick Cavett, Ali Wong, W. Kamau Bell, Marc Maron and more. The series returns with an episode about racial humor and how comedy about shared experiences can cross cultural barriers. The remaining episodes, airing Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, will explore comedy ripped from the headlines, parody and satire, the dark side of comedy, and political humor.

The History of Comedy will be available On Demand the day after the linear premiere on cable VOD and on CNNgo via iPad, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, and desktop at www.cnn.com/go.

