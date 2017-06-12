CNN To Live Stream AG Jeff Sessions Testimony

CNN will live stream Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the U.S. Senate intelligence committee beginning at 2:30PM ET, Tuesday June 13th across platforms.

TheÂ CNN live streamÂ will be available for U.S. and international desktop and mobile web users, and through tablet and mobile apps. It will also be available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices unauthenticated.

The live stream will add toÂ CNN Politics' live coverageÂ and analysis across TV and digital platforms.