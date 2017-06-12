CNN RETURNS TO THE NINETIES

SUNDAY, JULY 9, AT 9:00 PM ET/PTÂ

NEW YORK â€“ June 12, 2017 â€“ CNN hits rewind to explore the most iconic moments and influential people of The Nineties on Sunday, July 9, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT .Â Executive produced by EmmyÂ® Award-winning producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman (Playtone) and EmmyÂ® Award-winning producer Mark Herzog (Herzog & Company), The NinetiesÂ is a seven-part CNN Original Series that examines the presidencies of George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton, technological triumphs and terrorist tragedies, the grunge revolution and hip-hopâ€™s ascendance, interracial conflict across America, and a genre-bending era of television.



The Nineties combines archival footage and interviews with journalists, historians, musicians and television stars including Tom Hanks, Kelsey Grammer, Sean Hayes, Arsenio Hall, Darren Star, Alanis Morissette, Questlove, Lance Bass, Christiane Amanpour, Dan Rather, Madeleine Albright, Al Sharpton, and more. The series kicks off with a two-hour episode about television of the â€˜90s highlighting shows from Friends and Frasier to Sex and the City and The Sopranos.

The series, which will regularly air Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, follows in the footsteps of previous decade series The Eighties and Emmy-nominated The Seventies and The Sixties.