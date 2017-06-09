CNN Worldwide Wins PromaxBDA Global Excellence Marketing Team of the Year

For the third year in a row, CNN Worldwide took the prize as Global Excellence Marketing Team of the Year.

The Global Excellence Awards honor the best work in all categories including on-air, online and on-the-go, from across the globe—and CNN took the gold with a wide range of strong creative spots.

In addition, CNN Worldwide earned 33 Gold, 32 Silver and 31 Bronze awards.

The company’s “Why We Go” campaign, showcasing the unique ways in which only CNN can gather and tell a story, earned recognition in multiple categories including image campaign, sound design and total package channel image.