Update: CNN beats broadcast networks in key demo 25-54, 18-34 - Ranks #1

CNN #1 IN CABLE NEWS DURING JAMES COMEY HEARING IN DEMO

CNN also No. 1 in Total Day

3.9Â Million Live Stream Starts for CNN Digital

CNNâ€™s coverage of former FBI Director James Comeyâ€™s Senate hearing testimony yesterday (10am-12:45pm) ranked #1 in cable news in the key demo adults 25-54 by wide margins according to Nielsen Fast National data.Â Among adults 25-54, CNN averaged 1.017 million, +61% more than second place MSNBCâ€™s 633k and a +70% advantage over Fox Newsâ€™ 600k.Â In total viewers CNN beat MSNBC (3.059 million vs. MSNBCâ€™s 2.737 million), Fox News had 3.104 million.Â The network was also the cable news leader among millennials (18-34) topping Fox News and MSNBC combined with 319k, MSNBC followed with 150k and Fox News trailed with 118k.

During the hearing coverage block (9am-2pm) CNN ranked #1 among adults 25-54 with 900k, Fox News followed with 554k and MSNBC had 542k.Â In total viewers, CNN topped MSNBC (2.683 million vs. MSNBCâ€™s 2.391 million), Fox News had 2.873 million.

During CNNâ€™s full total day coverage, CNN also ranked #1 in the key demo, Fox News followed, MSNBC was third:

Total DayÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Adults 25-54Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Total Viewers

CNN Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 529kÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.553 million

Fox News Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 438kÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.091 million

MSNBC Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 420kÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.678 million

CNN Digitalâ€™s live stream of former FBI Director James Comeyâ€™s testimony generatedÂ 3.9Â million live starts, ranking in the top 10 of all days on record for live stream starts. Viewers peaked at 11:35AM at 769K concurrent users. The day also sawÂ 21Â million unique visitors andÂ 21Â million video starts across all platforms, including 8 million unique visitors on CNN Politics content alone.

