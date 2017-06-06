CNN To Live Stream Comey Testimony

CNN will live stream Former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony to the U.S. Senate beginning at 10AM ET, Thursday June 8th, without requiring log-in to a cable provider.

The CNN live stream will be available for U.S. and international desktop and mobile web users, and through tablet and mobile apps. It will also be available on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices unauthenticated.

The live stream will add to CNN Politics' live coverage and analysis across TV and digital platforms.