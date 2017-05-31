One-hour special "Bill Weir: States of Change" airs Saturday, June 3rd at 9PM/ET

After traveling the globe as host of CNN’s The Wonder List , Bill Weir brings his signature storytelling home to explore a divided America for a new upcoming television and digital special.

Featuring unique video shorts, as well as a timely discussion around the themes of politics, race and religion, Bill Weir: States of Change will air Saturday, June 3rd at 9PM/ET on CNN U.S. and CNN International.

Inspired by his nomadic childhood moving around the country, Weir delves into his own - and America's – past to examine a nation divided under the current political climate. From the inner city to the rural countryside, he uncovers surprising revelations within families and a country searching for connection and understanding in an age of epic change.

Guests include:

Chris Arnade , Photographer and writer

S.E. Cupp , HLN host and CNN Political commentator

Jennifer Granholm , former Governor of Michigan and CNN Political commentator

Wesley Lowery , Washington Post National reporter and CNN contributor

DeRay Mckesson , American Civil Rights activist

Charles Ramsey , former DC and Philadelphia Police Chief and CNN Law Enforcement analyst

Colin Woodard , Portland Press Herald , State & National Affairs writer

The one-hour digital special depicting the journey, Bill Weir: States of Change – Homecoming , will be available to stream via unauthenticated access on CNNgo Friday, June 2nd via CNN apps available on iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, and Android TV.

The Wonder List with Bill Weir returns to CNN this fall.