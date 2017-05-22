CNN #1 IN TOTAL DAY

NETWORK IS POSTING RECORD WINNING STREAKS
The Lead with Jake Tapper #1
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer #1
Erin Burnett Outfront #1
Anderson Cooper 360 #1
CNN has ranked #1 in cable news in Total Day among adults 25-54 for six straight days (Sun 5/14/17-Fri 5/19/17), marking the networkâ€™s longest winning streak in six years (since March 2011).
Several CNN programs are also ranking #1 in cable news and posting record winning streaks:
Of note, Fox News has ranked #3 in primetime (8-11pm) in cable news in the key demographic of adults 25-54 for five straight days (Mon 5/15/17-Fri 5/19/17).Â This is the longest streak at #3 that Fox News has had in 17 years (since June 2000).
Source: The Nielsen Company, 6/9/00-5/19/17. Â Fri 5/19/17 data is time-period based via NPower, while historical data is program-based via MultiTrak.Â Total Day 3a-3a, Prime 8p-11p, M-F 4p-5p, M-F 5p-6p, M-F 6p-7p, M-F 7p-8p, M-F 8p-9p.Â P25-54 AA (000s). Â Based on Live data from 6/9/00-12/25/05 and Live+SD data from 12/26/05-5/19/17.
Topics: CNN Press Releases • Ratings
