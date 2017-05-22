CNN #1 IN TOTAL DAY

NETWORK IS POSTING RECORD WINNING STREAKS

CNN has ranked #1 in cable news in Total Day among adults 25-54 for six straight days (Sun 5/14/17-Fri 5/19/17), marking the networkâ€™s longest winning streak in six years (since March 2011).

Several CNN programs are also ranking #1 in cable news and posting record winning streaks:

The Lead with Jake Tapper (4pm) has ranked #1 in the key demo adults 25-54 for six straight days, and 11 of out the last 14 days. (Tue 5/2/17, Thu 5/4/17, Fri 5/5/17, Mon 5/8/17, Wed 5/10/17, Fri 5/12/17, Mon 5/15/17, Tue 5/16/17, Wed 5/17/17, Thu 5/18/17, and Fri 5/19/17).Â This ties for the longest winning streak on record for The Lead, and since October 2008 for CNN during the 4pm time-period.Â Fox News ranked #2 and MSNBC was third at 4pm.

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer has ranked #1 in cable news among 25-54 in both weekday 5p and 6p hours for four straight days (Tue 5/16/17-Fri 5/19/17), CNNâ€™s longest winning streak in 16 years (since September 2001).

has ranked #1 in cable news among 25-54 in both weekday 5p 6p hours for four straight days (Tue 5/16/17-Fri 5/19/17), CNNâ€™s longest winning streak in 16 years (since September 2001). Specifically, at 5pm, Sit Room has ranked #1 for four consecutive days (Tue 5/16/17-Fri 5/19/17), CNNâ€™s longest 5p winning streak in nine years (December 2008). Fox News ranked #2, MSNBC was third.

At 6pm, the Blitzer-led program has been #1 for seven straight days (Thu 5/11/17-Fri 5/19/17).Â This is CNNâ€™s longest winning streak in 17 years (since July 2000).Â Fox Newsâ€™ Special Report with Bret Baier ranked #2 and MSNBCâ€™s For the Record with Greta Van Susteren was third.

Outfront with Erin Burnett (7pm) has ranked #1 in cable news among adults 25-54 for five straight days, and 7 out of the last 9 days. (Tue 5/9/17, Wed 5/10/17, Mon 5/15/17, Tue 5/16/17, Wed 5/17/17, Thu 5/18/17, and Fri 5/19/17).Â This is the longest streak since October 2016.Â Fox News and MSNBC went back and forth between second and third at 7pm.

Anderson Cooper 360 has ranked #1 in cable news among 25-54 for five straight days (Mon 5/15/17-Fri 5/19/17) at 8pm.Â This ties for the longest winning streak on record for AC 360 at 8pm, and since September 2001 for CNN. Â Fox News and MSNBC traded back and forth second and third place rankings at 8pm.

Of note, Fox News has ranked #3 in primetime (8-11pm) in cable news in the key demographic of adults 25-54 for five straight days (Mon 5/15/17-Fri 5/19/17).Â This is the longest streak at #3 that Fox News has had in 17 years (since June 2000).

