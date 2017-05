CNN #1 IN TOTAL DAY

NETWORK IS POSTING RECORD WINNING STREAKS

CNN has ranked #1 in cable news in Total Day among adults 25-54 for six straight days (Sun 5/14/17-Fri 5/19/17), marking the network’s longest winning streak in six years (since March 2011).

Several CNN programs are also ranking #1 in cable news and posting record winning streaks:

The Lead with Jake Tapper (4pm) has ranked #1 in the key demo adults 25-54 for six straight days, and 11 of out the last 14 days. (Tue 5/2/17, Thu 5/4/17, Fri 5/5/17, Mon 5/8/17, Wed 5/10/17, Fri 5/12/17, Mon 5/15/17, Tue 5/16/17, Wed 5/17/17, Thu 5/18/17, and Fri 5/19/17). This ties for the longest winning streak on record for The Lead, and since October 2008 for CNN during the 4pm time-period. Fox News ranked #2 and MSNBC was third at 4pm.

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer has ranked #1 in cable news among 25-54 in both weekday 5p and 6p hours for four straight days (Tue 5/16/17-Fri 5/19/17), CNN's longest winning streak in 16 years (since September 2001).

has ranked #1 in cable news among 25-54 in both weekday 5p 6p hours for four straight days (Tue 5/16/17-Fri 5/19/17), CNN’s longest winning streak in 16 years (since September 2001). Specifically, at 5pm, Sit Room has ranked #1 for four consecutive days (Tue 5/16/17-Fri 5/19/17), CNN’s longest 5p winning streak in nine years (December 2008). Fox News ranked #2, MSNBC was third.

At 6pm, the Blitzer-led program has been #1 for seven straight days (Thu 5/11/17-Fri 5/19/17). This is CNN’s longest winning streak in 17 years (since July 2000). Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier ranked #2 and MSNBC’s For the Record with Greta Van Susteren was third.

Outfront with Erin Burnett (7pm) has ranked #1 in cable news among adults 25-54 for five straight days, and 7 out of the last 9 days. (Tue 5/9/17, Wed 5/10/17, Mon 5/15/17, Tue 5/16/17, Wed 5/17/17, Thu 5/18/17, and Fri 5/19/17). This is the longest streak since October 2016. Fox News and MSNBC went back and forth between second and third at 7pm.

Anderson Cooper 360 has ranked #1 in cable news among 25-54 for five straight days (Mon 5/15/17-Fri 5/19/17) at 8pm. This ties for the longest winning streak on record for AC 360 at 8pm, and since September 2001 for CNN. Fox News and MSNBC traded back and forth second and third place rankings at 8pm.

Of note, Fox News has ranked #3 in primetime (8-11pm) in cable news in the key demographic of adults 25-54 for five straight days (Mon 5/15/17-Fri 5/19/17). This is the longest streak at #3 that Fox News has had in 17 years (since June 2000).

Source: The Nielsen Company, 6/9/00-5/19/17. Fri 5/19/17 data is time-period based via NPower, while historical data is program-based via MultiTrak. Total Day 3a-3a, Prime 8p-11p, M-F 4p-5p, M-F 5p-6p, M-F 6p-7p, M-F 7p-8p, M-F 8p-9p. P25-54 AA (000s). Based on Live data from 6/9/00-12/25/05 and Live+SD data from 12/26/05-5/19/17.

