CNN DIGITAL: #1 ACROSS ALL METRICS IN APRIL 2017

With more multiplatform unique visitors, mobile unique visitors, video starts and millennial users than any other news outlet, CNN Digital again ranked as the nationâ€™s #1 source for news and information in April 2017.
#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS
More than 109 million unique multiplatform visitors turned toÂ CNN Digital properties in April 2017 â€“ an impressive increase of +17% versus the prior year and +10% versus the prior month. CNN also outperformed second place New York Times by 19 million unique visitors.
CNN: 109 Million Unique Visitors
Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, April 2017. Â Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.
#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS
CNN Digital saw 86 million unique visitors on mobile devices in April â€” a +30% increase from the year prior, and 13 million more visitors than the nearest competitor.
CNN: 86 Million Mobile Unique Visitors
Source: comScore Mobile Metrix, April 2017. Â Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.
#1 VIDEO STARTS
For two full years, CNN has topped all competitors in video starts. In April, CNN earned 278 million video starts â€” nearly 120 million more that of the nearest competitor and +18% up over the prior year.
CNN: 278 Million Video Starts
Source: comScore Desktop Video Metrix, April 2017. Â Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.Â
#1 IN MILLENNIAL REACH
More users between the ages of 18-34 visited CNN Digital Network than any other news source in April. CNN reached 5 million more millennial consumers than second place BuzzFeed for the month.
CNN: 46 Million Millennial Unique Visitors
Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, April 2017. Â Based on News/Information Category; Persons: 18-34.
#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE
April 2017 marked CNN Politicsâ€™ 26th straight month as the #1 political news destination online. Â CNN Politics attracted an audience of 33 million unique visitors across platforms â€” an increase of 17% over the prior year. Â In addition, CNN Politics earned 64 Million video starts and 245 multiplatform views â€“ both metrics placing it above all competitors in the category.
CNN Politics â€“ 33 million unique visitors
Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, April 2017; Views are browser only and include desktop video. Based on News/Information â€“ Politics Category.
#1 SOCIAL MEDIA
CNN again ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.
Sources: Social Mentions: Sysomos, 5/16/2017. Brand comparisons for social mentions include ABC News, Fox News, NBC News, CBS News, MSNBC, Huffington Post, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo, NPR and HLN; Social comparisons for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram APIs, 5/17/2017. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News, BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, Vice, Vice News, The Daily Mail, and Yahoo News.Â CNN Facebook number includes CNN Facebook flagship account only. Twitter for CNN includes @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only.
