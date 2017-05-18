CNN DIGITAL: #1 ACROSS ALL METRICS IN APRIL 2017

#1 IN DIGITAL NEWS VIDEO FOR TWO YEARS RUNNING

CNN POLITICS #1Â FOR 26 STRAIGHT MONTHS

CNN DIGITAL NETWORK #1 MILLENNIAL REACH IN APRIL

With more multiplatform unique visitors, mobile unique visitors, video starts and millennial users than any other news outlet, CNN Digital again ranked as the nationâ€™s #1 source for news and information in April 2017.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS

More than 109 million unique multiplatform visitors turned toÂ CNN Digital properties in April 2017 â€“ an impressive increase of +17% versus the prior year and +10% versus the prior month. CNN also outperformed second place New York Times by 19 million unique visitors.



CNN: 109 Million Unique Visitors

The New York Times â€“ 90 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com â€“ 84 million unique visitors

Yahoo News â€“ 81 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com â€“ 79 million unique visitors

BuzzFeed.com â€“ 78 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, April 2017. Â Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

CNN Digital saw 86 million unique visitors on mobile devices in April â€” a +30% increase from the year prior, and 13 million more visitors than the nearest competitor.

CNN: 86 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

The New York Times â€“ 73 million unique visitors

BuzzFeed.com â€“ 66 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com â€“ 65 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com â€“ 65 million unique visitors

HuffingtonPost.com â€“ 59 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Mobile Metrix, April 2017. Â Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 VIDEO STARTS

For two full years, CNN has topped all competitors in video starts. In April, CNN earned 278 million video starts â€” nearly 120 million more that of the nearest competitor and +18% up over the prior year.

CNN: 278 Million Video Starts

Yahoo News â€“ 159 million starts

FoxNews.com â€“ 135 million starts

DailyMail.co.uk â€“ 74 million starts

BuzzFeed.com â€“ 73 million starts

MSN News â€“ 70 million starts

Source: comScore Desktop Video Metrix, April 2017. Â Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.Â

#1 IN MILLENNIAL REACH

More users between the ages of 18-34 visited CNN Digital Network than any other news source in April. CNN reached 5 million more millennial consumers than second place BuzzFeed for the month.

CNN: 46 Million Millennial Unique Visitors

BuzzFeed.com â€“ 41 million unique visitors

The Weather Company â€“ 37 million unique visitors

USA Today â€“ 36 million unique visitors

HPMG News â€“ 34 million unique visitors

Yahoo-ABC News Network â€“ 32 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, April 2017. Â Based on News/Information Category; Persons: 18-34.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

April 2017 marked CNN Politicsâ€™ 26th straight month as the #1 political news destination online. Â CNN Politics attracted an audience of 33 million unique visitors across platforms â€” an increase of 17% over the prior year. Â In addition, CNN Politics earned 64 Million video starts and 245 multiplatform views â€“ both metrics placing it above all competitors in the category.



CNN Politics â€“ 33 million unique visitors

HuffPost Politics â€“ 20 million unique visitors

The Hill â€“ 19 million unique visitors

Fox News Politics â€“ 18 million unique visitors

Politico.com â€“ 14 million unique visitors

MSNBC TV â€“ 10 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, April 2017; Views are browser only and include desktop video. Based on News/Information â€“ Politics Category.

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA

CNN again ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1 US news brand on Facebook with 26.8 million Facebook fans

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 84 million followers across CNNâ€™s main accounts

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 3.2 million followers

Sources: Social Mentions: Sysomos, 5/16/2017. Brand comparisons for social mentions include ABC News, Fox News, NBC News, CBS News, MSNBC, Huffington Post, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo, NPR and HLN; Social comparisons for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram APIs, 5/17/2017. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News, BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, Vice, Vice News, The Daily Mail, and Yahoo News.Â CNN Facebook number includes CNN Facebook flagship account only. Twitter for CNN includes @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only.