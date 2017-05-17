CNN DOMINATES CABLE NEWS LAST NIGHT

TOPS FOX NEWS AND MSNBC IN PRIME TIME

CNN SPECIAL TOWN HALL RANKED #1

During last night’s busy news cycle, CNN ranked #1 in cable news in prime time, easily outperforming both Fox News and MSNBC in the key demographic adults 25-54 according to Nielsen Fast National data. From 8-11pm, CNN averaged 719k, MSNBC followed with 650k and Fox News ranked #3 with 539k. In total viewers, CNN averaged 2.113 million, MSNBC had 2.483 million and Fox News posted 2.380 million.

At 10pm, CNN’s Town Hall: White House in Crisis anchored by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash was also #1 in adults 25-54 with 696k, MSNBC was second with 642k and Fox News was third with 569k. In total viewers, CNN had 2.007 million, MSNBC had 2.481 million and Fox News had 2.397 million.

Anderson Cooper 360 at 8pm (704k) dominated both Fox News’ Tucker Carlson (569k) and MSNBC’s All in with Chris Hayes (479k) in the key demo adults 25-54. AC 360 at 9pm also easily beat Fox News’ The Five (759k vs. Fox News’ 479k), MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show had 829k.

CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (11pm) was also #1 in cable news last night in the demo 25-54 with 568k, MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams was second with 483k and Fox News was third with 389k.

Of note, Fox News has now ranked #3 in cable news in prime time among 25-54 for two consecutive days (Mon 5/15/17 and Tue 5/16/17). The last time that happened was in July 2016 during the Democratic National Convention. Before that, the last time Fox News lost two straight weeknights was December 2014.

CNN’s late afternoon, early evening programming ranks #1 in cable news:

At 4pm, CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper has ranked #1 in cable news among adults 25-54 for three consecutive days and 8 out of the last 11 days (Tue 5/2/17, Thu 5/4/17, Fri 5/5/17, Mon 5/8/17, Wed 5/10/17, Fri 5/12/17, Mon 5/15/17, and Tue 5/16/17).

has ranked #1 in cable news among adults 25-54 for three consecutive days and 8 out of the last 11 days (Tue 5/2/17, Thu 5/4/17, Fri 5/5/17, Mon 5/8/17, Wed 5/10/17, Fri 5/12/17, Mon 5/15/17, and Tue 5/16/17). CNN’s The Situation Room has ranked #1 in cable news among 25-54 for 5 out of the last 7 weekdays in the 5p-7p time period (Mon 5/8/17, Wed 5/10/17, Fri 5/12/17, Mon 5/15/17, and Tue 5/16/17).

has ranked #1 in cable news among 25-54 for 5 out of the last 7 weekdays in the 5p-7p time period (Mon 5/8/17, Wed 5/10/17, Fri 5/12/17, Mon 5/15/17, and Tue 5/16/17). Erin Burnett Outfront at 7pm has ranked #1 in cable news among 25-54 for two straight days and 4 out of the last 6 days (Tue 5/9/17, Wed 5/10/17, Mon 5/15/17, and Tue 5/16/17).

###