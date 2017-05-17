CNN DOMINATES CABLE NEWS LAST NIGHT

TOPS FOX NEWS AND MSNBC IN PRIME TIME
CNN SPECIAL TOWN HALL RANKED #1
During last night’s busy news cycle, CNN ranked #1 in cable news in prime time, easily outperforming both Fox News and MSNBC in the key demographic adults 25-54 according to Nielsen Fast National data. From 8-11pm, CNN averaged 719k, MSNBC followed with 650k and Fox News ranked #3 with 539k. In total viewers, CNN averaged 2.113 million, MSNBC had 2.483 million and Fox News posted 2.380 million.
At 10pm, CNN’s Town Hall: White House in Crisis anchored by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash was also #1 in adults 25-54 with 696k, MSNBC was second with 642k and Fox News was third with 569k. In total viewers, CNN had 2.007 million, MSNBC had 2.481 million and Fox News had 2.397 million.
Anderson Cooper 360 at 8pm (704k) dominated both Fox News’ Tucker Carlson (569k) and MSNBC’s All in with Chris Hayes (479k) in the key demo adults 25-54. AC 360 at 9pm also easily beat Fox News’ The Five (759k vs. Fox News’ 479k), MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show had 829k.
CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (11pm) was also #1 in cable news last night in the demo 25-54 with 568k, MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams was second with 483k and Fox News was third with 389k.
Of note, Fox News has now ranked #3 in cable news in prime time among 25-54 for two consecutive days (Mon 5/15/17 and Tue 5/16/17). The last time that happened was in July 2016 during the Democratic National Convention. Before that, the last time Fox News lost two straight weeknights was December 2014.
CNN’s late afternoon, early evening programming ranks #1 in cable news:
###
|
|
Topics: Ratings
CNN Press Room is the official website for CNN Communications. Providing the latest announcements and information about CNN's various networks, programs and platforms, CNN Press Room provides direct access to press releases, fact sheets, video and images, as well as transcripts, anchor and reporter bios, a running stream of the latest tweets from @CNNPR, and a comprehensive list of individual contacts in the CNN Communications department.
Ratings & Digital Traffic | CNN U.S. | CNN Digital | CNN International | CNN en Español | HLN
Early Start | New Day |
CNN Newsroom with John Berman and Poppy Harlow
| At This Hour with Kate Bolduan |
Inside Politics with John King
| Wolf | Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin | The Lead with Jake Tapper | The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer | Erin Burnett OutFront | Anderson Cooper 360 | CNN Tonight with Don Lemon
Smerconish | Inside Politics with John King | State of the Union with Jake Tapper | Fareed Zakaria GPS | Reliable Sources
Quest Means Business | Connect the World | News Stream | Eye On | World Business Today
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown |
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
|
Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History
| This is Life with Lisa Ling | The Hunt with John Walsh | The Wonder List with Bill Weir | Death Row Stories
A complete listing of all CNN Films.
The complete schedule of our daily programming.
Profiles of our anchors and correspondents.
To find the press representative for a specific CNN network, program or platform, click here.
soundoff (No Responses)